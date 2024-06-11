Power rating site gives Notre Dame favorable outlook for 2025

With college football action still two-and-a-half months out, now is the time for the experts to analyze the teams. Among them is Kelley Ford, who runs a power ratings site and currently is going through a different conference each day.

The time to look at the independents has come, so that naturally means it’s Notre Dame’s turn. Let’s just say if things go as well as Ford as projecting, 2024 will be a very special season for the Irish:

NOTRE DAME might field its best OFF since 2015 & perhaps its best DEF of the CFP era in 2024 Facing among the easiest schedules of any P4 team, the Irish are currently projecting as a favorite in each game, per my Preseason v1 power ratings, & have a 90%+ win expectancy in 8 gms pic.twitter.com/hmaxI1WpJ1 — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) June 11, 2024

Is in an overly optimistic look? Probably, but that doesn’t mean Irish fans can’t get excited about the season. The expanded College Football Playoff gives the Irish a chance to play meaningful football in December, and if this chart is to be believed, the team very much will be equipped to make some noise.

Things are looking up in South Bend, so the question we have to ask is whether Marcus Freeman and his staff can get the most out of their players to back those projections up.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire