Power rankings: Woah, the Bills in the top-3?

It’s easy to wonder where the Buffalo Bills list in NFL power rankings after going 3-0… Especially with other top teams competing for the top spots.

So how did this week’s standings look around national news outlets? Let’s say the Bills have continued to earn more attention.

It’s incredible to hear Buffalo mentioned among the league’s elite squads. The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen continue to be the talk of the NFL. Moving even further up from last week, the even has cracked the top-five of multiple lists.

Here’s this week’s power ranking poll roundup for the Bills as they head into Week 4:

10. Bills (11)

QB Josh Allen’s growth has been impressive. But defense’s regression to date is startling. Buffalo didn’t beat Rams on Sunday, officials did.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 6)

Yes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to rack up at least 700 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and zero interceptions in his team’s first two games of a season. And as the other guys to do that are Peyton Manning in 2013, Tom Brady in 2015, and Patrick Mahomes last season, that’s pretty impressive. But after two less than amazing seasons in 2018 and 2019, it’s fair to say that the world wanted to see something more from Allen — like, a comeback win against a defense that did not so much resemble 11 tomato cans. Enter the Rams, the 28-3 lead the Bills opened up on the Rams, the Rams’ ability to come back and take a fourth-quarter lead (of course they did, down 28-3), and Allen’s subsequent ability to lead his team downfield under tremendous pressure )both literal and figurative) for the eventual win. Now, after that, Allen is the fourth quarterback with at least 1,000 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and a rating of 120 or higher through his team’s first three games of a season in NFL history, along with Peyton Manning in 2013, Ryan Fitzpatrick (no, really) in 2018, and Patrick Mahomes last season. Their quarterback is starting to look like a For Real guy, and if that’s the case, the Bills are going to be a very tough out all season long.

7. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Last week: Win vs. Los Angeles Rams 35-32

Next week: at Las Vegas Josh Allen has passed for more than 300 yards in each game, rattling off 10 TDs with only one interception. He’s sent a message to those skeptical of how big a leap forward he’d take in his third season—myself included—and the role Stefon Diggs has played in that leap has so far justified the draft capital Buffalo gave up to trade for an ace receiver.

6. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

It’s not often that a team gives up 29 unanswered points in a game and still wins, but this is 2020 and the Bills have a little bit of magic to them right now. Josh Allen played hero once again, accounting for five total TDs against the Rams, including the game-winner to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining on the clock. The Bills had watched a 28-3 lead turn into a 32-28 deficit by that point, but Buffalo avoided catastrophe with its 11-play, 75-yard drive aided by a bacon-saving fourth-down pass-interference call that directly preceded the Kroft score. The Bills are 3-0 and Allen has 12 total touchdowns (10 passing, two rushing) through three weeks, a team record.

4. Bills (No. 5; 3-0)

They nearly fell victim to the most dangerous lead in football, in a stadium that knows a thing or two about the evaporation of a major second-half lead.

5. Buffalo Bills 3-0 (4)

Josh Allen wants in on the MVP conversation and proved to Jalen Ramsey and the Rams he’s far from “trash.” He should be more treasured as a clutch QB, locked with Stefon Diggs. A better traditional running game and closing defense would be nice, though.

3. Buffalo Bills (3-0, LW: 3)

The Packers almost grabbed the third spot. I still believe in the Bills, but nearly blowing a 28-3 lead in their first real test this season wasn’t a great sign (it’s also a reason they aren’t a spot higher this week). Still, Josh Allen continues to play well and even though they were lucky to get that pass interference call at the end, 3-0 is a great place to be.