Power Rankings: Wins have Bills moving up ahead of challenging slate

The Buffalo Bills have gotten some footing back ahead of some of the toughest matchups in their schedule this season, defeating the New England Patriots 24-21 at home in Week 8. The Bills are now 6-2 overall and are 4-0 against their divisional opponents.

With the only remaining inner division games remaining against New England and Miami in the final two games of the regular season, Buffalo must now look to build on that momentum and turn their focus to squaring off against some of the league’s top teams from the NFC, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks next week.

Some defensive heroics stopped Buffalo’s opponents’ drive to seal the win for the second week in a row, but would it be enough to help their standing in NFL power rankings polls?

Here is a look at where the Bills now sit in national polls in Week 9:

9. Bills (10)

They’ve surrendered 20+ points in six games this season … matching last year’s total, which included Buffalo’s playoff loss at Houston.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-2. Last Week 8)

Over fifteen years ago two storied sports franchises — one in New York and the other in New England — squared off for a pivotal matchup. That was of course between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. In the run up to that series, Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling was asked about the “mystique and aura” of playing against the Yankees in such a pivotal series, and in the hallowed ground of Yankee Stadium. Bills fans must have felt something similar heading into this contest against the New England Patriots. While their rivals seemed perhaps on their deathbed here in the 2020 season, Buffalo had a chance to perhaps deliver that final knockout blow. But in the back of every Bills fans’ mind – if my appearances on Buffalo radio over the past seven days are any indication – there was a fear that Bill Belichick would find a way to steal a victory in Buffalo, evading the fate Bills fans were hoping for and perhaps saving New England’s season. In the end, mystique and aura could only do so much. The Bills relied on their running game on a raw and rainy afternoon, and a one-two punch of Devin Singletary and Zach Moss to bolster their offense in a 24-21 victory. And while the Bills defense struggled to stop the Patriots running game, they managed to force the big turnover late when it looked like mystique and aura were going to play a role, forcing a fumble from quarterback Cam Newton to prevent a Patriots’ comeback. This was the kind of game that Bills fans were hoping for for decades. The knockout punch to spell the end of a Patriots season. Perhaps this is the start of something much new and different in the AFC East.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Last Week: Win vs. New England

Next week: vs. Seattle

Though this has been an uncharacteristic season for Buffalo’s chief AFC East rival, a win against the Patriots was an affirmatory step needed for this auspicious Bills start. Still, Josh Allen has cooled since his hot start and the Bills have a tough schedule ahead.

8. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

7. Buffalo Bills 5-2 (9)

The Bills don’t care how they beat the Patriots to open up a 3.5-game lead in the AFC East. They are well positioned to win their first division title in 25 years and have rebounded with two gritty victories after losing to the Chiefs and the Titans. A good development is getting more out of their running game.

