Power Rankings: Where Texas basketball ranks among Big 12 teams

Joey Hickey
The regular season is over for Texas football, but it’s barely underway for Texas basketball.

Through six games, the Longhorns are 6-0 and one of only two undefeated teams in the Big 12 conference.

Kansas and Baylor entered the season as the primary challenges for the Big 12 conference. Both have played well this season despite each suffering a borderline blowout loss.

Iowa State and Oklahoma have had up-and-down performances, but each secured quality nonconference victories in the early going. Iowa State defeated both Villanova and preseason No. 1 North Carolina, while Oklahoma earned a win over Seton Hall.

Kansas State is the surprise team of the league after a 6-0 start. The Wildcats’ better wins came against LSU, Nevada, California and Rhode Island.

Let’s rank the top teams in the conference through the first few games.

Texas Longhorns (6-0)

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)

Baylor Bears (5-1)

Iowa State Cyclones (5-1)

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Kansas State Wildcats (6-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (5-1)

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)

