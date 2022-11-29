Power Rankings: Where Texas basketball ranks among Big 12 teams

The regular season is over for Texas football, but it’s barely underway for Texas basketball.

Through six games, the Longhorns are 6-0 and one of only two undefeated teams in the Big 12 conference.

Kansas and Baylor entered the season as the primary challenges for the Big 12 conference. Both have played well this season despite each suffering a borderline blowout loss.

Iowa State and Oklahoma have had up-and-down performances, but each secured quality nonconference victories in the early going. Iowa State defeated both Villanova and preseason No. 1 North Carolina, while Oklahoma earned a win over Seton Hall.

Kansas State is the surprise team of the league after a 6-0 start. The Wildcats’ better wins came against LSU, Nevada, California and Rhode Island.

Let’s rank the top teams in the conference through the first few games.

Texas Longhorns (6-0)

running out of ways to say THE KID CAN FLY 🚀#HookEm | @Dillonmit_23 pic.twitter.com/Lt39HCL49e — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 26, 2022

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)

Baylor Bears (5-1)

Iowa State Cyclones (5-1)

Story continues

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸! Jaren Holmes averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while being named to the PKI All-Tournament Team. 📰: https://t.co/eCAK0HFsQ5#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/iCWUFMvo3c — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 28, 2022

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1)

🎥 The Florida Game Slid out of Portland with another W 💯#HailWV pic.twitter.com/StCfJ8OTgr — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) November 28, 2022

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Back at home on Wednesday‼️ 7PM vs. Georgetown pic.twitter.com/cj1uIIUZ7g — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) November 25, 2022

Kansas State Wildcats (6-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (5-1)

Mike Miles took two charges in the win over Iowa to earn the BTF belt for the second-straight game. 😤#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/jLquQCctMI — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 28, 2022

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1)

📅 The 𝑆𝑜𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑟 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒 schedule 📅 12/6 → Kansas City

12/10 → Arkansas (Tulsa)

12/17 → Central Arkansas

12/31 → Texas 🎟 https://t.co/OtjeAs7tBM pic.twitter.com/HB63CygjQY — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 28, 2022

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire