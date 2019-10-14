Power Rankings: Week 3

This week in The Power Rankings, we will also look at all the goaltending in the NHL. Since this is the second week of the season, the record in the brackets beside each team is their record for the week.

1. Edmonton

Record: 5-0-0 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -19)

The Oilers are perfect and have won all five games after trailing at some point in the contest. Edmonton went through the New York area and defeated the Islanders, New Jersey and the Rangers for the first time in franchise history on the road during the same trip. They play Chicago and Winnipeg on the road this week as well as Philadelphia and Detroit at home. Mike Smith has been stellar thus far with a 3-0-0 record to go with a 2.67 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Mikko Koskinen is 2-0-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

2. Colorado

Record: 4-0-0 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -7)

The Avalanche won both games this week as they beat Boston and Arizona. The Avs go on the road for all four games this week as they are in Washington, Pittsburgh, Florida and Tampa Bay. Philipp Grubauer is 3-0-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .931 save percentage while baclup Pavel Francouz is 1-0-0 with a 1.90 GAA and a .944 save percentage after his overtime win versus Arizona.

3. Boston

Record: 4-1-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -1)

Boston defeated Vegas and New Jersey this week and lost the last game in their four-game road trip when Colorado beat them 4-2. This week the Bruins face Anaheim and Tampa Bay at home and then travel to Toronto. Tuukka Rask has been perfect this season at 3-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .957 save percentage. Jaroslav Halak has been very good as well, shutting out Dallas as he is 1-1 with a 1.52 GAA and a .957 save percentage as well.

4. Carolina

Record:5-1-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -10)

The Hurricanes finally lost after winning their first five as Columbus defeated them 3-2. That was after they knocked off both Florida and the New York Islanders. Carolina heads out to California this week to play Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim. Petr Mrazek has a 3-0-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and a lackluster .882 save percentage. James Reimer has split the net thus far and is 2-1-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

5. Buffalo

Record: 4-0-1 (2-0-1)

(Last Week -14)

The Sabres lost in overtime to Columbus and then beat Montreal and Florida at home. Buffalo plays four times this week as they are home to Dallas and then head out to California to play Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose. Carter Hutton has been spot on this season with a 3-0-0 record to go with a 2.32 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Backup Linus Ullmark is 1-0-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .931 save percentage. The duo should come close to sharing the net this season barring any injuries or slumps.

6. Anaheim

Record:4-1-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -23)

The Ducks have played five games this season and all game have been either 2-1 or 3-1. This week they beat Detroit and Columbus and lost a 2-1 decision to Pittsburgh with all three on the road. They play Boston on the road and return home to play Buffalo, Carolina and Calgary. John Gibson has been spectacular with a 3-1-0 record to go with a 1.26 GAA and a .961 save percentage. Ryan Miller won his only start and has a 1.00 GAA with a .963 save percentage. The Ducks can’t score but don’t need to with this goaltending duo under new coach Dallas Eakins.

7. St. Louis

Record: 3-1-1 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Blues are almost don with their four-game road trip as they upended Toronto and Ottawa before dropping a 6-3 decision to Montreal. This week they finish the road trip with a game against the Islanders before returning home to face Vancouver and Montreal. Jordan Binnington gave up five goals for the first time in his career in the Montreal contest and is 2-1-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Jake Allen continues to give poolies the shakes as he won his only start of the season but gave up four goals in 29 shots to Ottawa.

8. Tampa Bay

Record: 2-2-1 (1-1-0)

(Last Week -2)

The Lightning looked terrific in beating Toronto 7-3 this week but then gave back all its good will in losing 4-2 to lowly Ottawa. This week the Lightning are in Montreal and Boston to complete their five-game road trip and then return home to face Colorado. It won’t be an easy week for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-1 this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage while backup Curtis McElhinney has not played well with a 0-1-1 mark to go with a 3.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

9. Washington

Record: 3-1-2 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -6)

The Capitals went through a mini-slump as they to Carolina and Dallas in overtime and then dropped a 6-5 decision to Nashville but bounced back on the weekend to beat the Stars 4-1. This week they face Colorado, Toronto and the New York Rangers at home and journey to Chicago for a Sunday contest. Braden Holtby continues to be the number one goaltender but Ilya Samsonov is coming on as he has won both his starts, giving up only two goals on 51 shots. Holtby is 1-2-2 with a 3.67 GAA and a .868 save percentage.

10. Pittsburgh

Record: 4-2-0 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -11)

The Penguins have been decimated by injuries up front but their minor league callups, especially Sam Lafferty, have done a marvelous job in winning three of four this past week. The Penguins defeated Anaheim, Minnesota and Winnipeg after losing at home to the Jets. They take on Colorado, Dallas and Vegas this week with all three at home. Tristan Jarry was solid in his season’s debut versus the Jets on Sunday, giving up two goals on 29 shots but Matt Murray is the undisputed number one in Pittsburgh. He is 3-2-0 with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

11. Vegas

Record: 4-2-0 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -4)

The Golden Knights had a tough start to the week as they lost Boston and Arizona but quickly turned things around with wins over Calgary and Los Angeles. This week they face Nashville and Ottawa at home and then travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins. Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-1-0 this season and is a top-five netminder. Malcolm Subban was injured in his only start and is 0-1 with a 6.00 GAA and a .857 save percentage.

12. Toronto

Record: 3-2-1 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -8)

Toronto continued their losing ways, dropping decisions to St. Louis and Tampa Bay at home before heading out on the road and defeating Detroit. They play Minnesota and Boston at home and Washington on the road this week. Frederik Andersen was strong against St. Louis and Detroit but gave up seven to the Lightning. He is 3-2-0 this season with a 3.38 GAA and a .886 save percentage while Michael Hutchinson has a 0-0-1 record with a 3.85 GAA and .894 save percentage.

13. Nashville

Record: 3-2-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -9)

Wins versus San Jose and Washington made it a good week for the Predators but they lost to the Los Angeles Kings to end the seven days. This week the Predators play in Vegas and Arizona and return home to play Florida. Pekka Rinne is 3-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Juuse Saros is better than he has played as he is 0-2-0 with a 5.10 GAA and a .844 save percentage.

14. Calgary

Record: 2-3-1 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -5)

The Flames defeated Dallas in a shootout and then lost to Vegas and San Jose on the road. This week the Flames take on Philadelphia and Detroit at home before heading off to California to play Los Angeles and Anaheim. David Rittich had started all five games before Sunday when Cam Talbot saw his first action. Rittich is 2-2-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Rittich is hoping to get more than the lion’s share of action but that remains to be seen.

15. New York Rangers

Record: 2-1-0 (0-1-0)

(Last Week -12)

The Rangers only played once this week as they dropped a 4-1 decision to Edmonton. They don’t play again until Thursday but then play three games in four nights, facing New jersey and Washington on the road and playing Vancouver at home. Henrik Lundqvist is 1-1-0 with a 3.54 GAA and a .904 save percentage while Alexandar Georgiev (who I think should be the starter or at least given the opportunity to do so) is 1-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .969 save percentage.

16. Winnipeg

Record: 4-3-0 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -17)

The Jets were having a great week with wins over Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Chicago but ran back into the Penguins at home Sunday and lost 7-2. This week they are home for all three as they take on Arizona, the New York Islanders and Edmonton. Connor Hellebuyck is 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Laurent Brossoit is 1-2-0 after the loss to the Penguins and has a 4.86 GAA and a .850 save percentage.

17. Montreal

Record: 2-1-2 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -16)

The Canadiens lost to the Sabres in overtime, lost in regulation to Detroit and then beat the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to end the week. They face Tampa Bay, Minnesota twice, and St. Louis this week. Carey Price has not been vintage Carey Price as he is 2-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage while Keith Kinkaid is 0-0-1 with a 4.93 GAA and a .872 save percentage after losing 5-4 to Buffalo in overtime.

18. Philadelphia

Record: 2-0-1 (1-0-1)

(Last Week -18)

The Flyers defeated New Jersey after returning home from Europe and then went west to Vancouver where they lost in a shootout. They finish their Western Canada swing in Calgary and Edmonton and return home for a Saturday match against Dallas. Carter Hart has seen all the action with a 2-0-1 record to go with a sparkling 1.62 GAA and a .938 save percentage. Brian Elliott should get his first start of the year this week with the back-to-back games in Alberta.

19. Florida

Record: 1-2-2 (0-1-2)

(Last Week -13)

The Panthers lost to Carolina this week and then dropped a couple of shootouts as Buffalo and the New York Islanders beat them. This week they face New Jersey and Nashville on the road and those games sandwich a home match against Colorado. Sergei Bobrovsky has started the season on a sour note with a 1-2-1 record to go with a 3.87 GAA and a .882 save percentage. Backup Sam Montembeault is 0-0-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

20. New York Islanders

Record: 2-3-0 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -15)

New York lost to Edmonton and Carolina by 5-2 scores but then came back and beat Florida in a shootout. The Islanders start the week with a home game against the St. Louis Blues and head out on the road to play Winnipeg and Columbus. Semyon Varlamov is off to a slow start with a 1-2-0 record. He has a 3.15 GAA and a .905 save percentage while Thomas Greiss is 1-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

21. San Jose

Record: 2-4-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -24)

The Sharks finally won a couple after losing their first four games. They started the week losing to Nashville, but wins against Chicago and Calgary boosted their confidence. They only play twice this week, facing Carolina and Buffalo. Martin Jones finally had a good outing against Calgary but is only 1-3-0 with a 3.58 GAA and a .887 save percentage while Aaron Dell is 1-1-0 with a 3.48 GAA and a .884 save percentage.

22. Vancouver

Record:2-2-0 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -27)

The Canucks had a nice week as they beat the Kings 8-2 as well as the Flyers 3-2 in a shootout. They play Detroit at home before heading on the road to play St. Louis, New Jersey and the New York Rangers. Jacob Markstrom has seen all the action thus far with a 2-2-0 record to go with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Thatcher Demko should see his first action of the season this week.

23. Columbus

Record: 2-3-0 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -29)

The Blue Jackets fought back this week to take two-out-of-three. They polished off the Sabres and Carolina, two of the best teams in the early going, and lost to Anaheim. They play Dallas, Chicago and the New York Islanders this week. Joonas Korpisalo is 2-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and a .892 save percentage while Elvis Merzlikins is still 0-1-0 after giving up all seven goals on 40 shots against Pittsburgh.

24. Detroit

Record: 3-2-0 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -20)

The Red Wings sandwiched losses to Anaheim and Toronto around a win over Montreal. This week Detroit takes on Western Canada with road games in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Jonathan Bernier is 2-0-0 this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage while starter Jimmy Howard is 1-2-0 with a 3.40 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

25. Arizona

Record: 1-2-1 (1-0-1)

(Last Week -21)

The Coyotes looked good this week as they beat Vegas 4-1 before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to tough Colorado. The Coyotes play in Winnipeg and return home to face Nashville and Ottawa. Darcy Kuemper is 1-2-0 with a jaw-dropping 1.35 GAA and an equally impressive .957 save percentage. Antti Raanta made his debut this season on the weekend and lost to the Avs in OT. He has a .906 save percentage.

26. Los Angeles

Record:2-3-0 (2-2-0)

(Last Week 30)

The Kings went 2-2 this week, defeating Calgary and Nashvile but losing to Vancouver and Vegas. This week the Kings host Carolina, Buffalo and Calgary. It sure looks like it is time to give Jack Campbell the net as Jonathan Quick is 0-3-0 with a 6.43 GAA and a .793 save percentage. Those are good stats in Indoor Lacrosse, but not the NHL. Campbell has won both his starts with a 3.48 GAA and a .885 save percentage.

27. Dallas

Record: 1-4-1 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -22)

The Stars finally won as they defeated Washington but then lost in a shootout to Calgary as well as losing at home to the Capitals. This week they face Buffalo, Columbus. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia all on the road. Ben Bishop is 1-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .910 save percentage while Anton Khudobin is 0-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and a .877 save percentage.

28. Chicago

Record: 0-2-1 (0-1-1)

(Last Week -25)

The Blackhawks lost to San Jose and then picked up their first point of the season in an overtime loss to Winnipeg. The Blackhawks play Edmonton, Columbus and Washington at home as they are in the middle of a seven-game homestand. Corey Crawford is 0-2-0 with a 4.63 GAA and a .875 save percentage while Robin Lehner is 0-0-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

29. New Jersey

Record: 0-3-2 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -26)

The Devils were shutout by the Flyers and Boston this week and dropped a shootout loss to Edmonton. The Devils play three home games this week against Florida, The New York Rangers and Vancouver. Corey Schneider is 0-2-0 with a 3.33 GAA and a .897 save percentage while Mackenzie Blackwood is 0-1-2 with a 4.90 GAA and a .821 save percentage. All is not well in New Jersey.

30. Ottawa

Record:1-3-0 (1-1-0)

(Last Week -31)

The Senators lost to St. Louis and then got themselves their first win of the season against tough Tampa Bay. The Senators take on Minnesota at home and then head to the Southwestern United States to play Vegas and Arizona. Craig Anderson was in net for the win and sits at 1-2-0 with a 3.70 GAA and a .882 save percentage, while Anders Nilsson has only only once, giving up five goals on 36 shots in a loss to St. Louis.

31. Minnesota

Record:0-4-0 (0-2-0)

(Last Week -28)

The Wild are the lone NHL team with nary a point as they lost both games this week, a 5-2 decision to Winnipeg as well as a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh in their home opener. They are in Ottawa and Toronto this week as well as playing a home-and-home series against Montreal. Devan Dubnyk is off to a rough start as he is 0-4-0 with a 4.56 GAA and a .862 save percentage. Alex Stalock has played less than 25 minutes as Dubnyk was pulled against the Penguins and has given up one goal on 11 shots.