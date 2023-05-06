Power rankings: USA TODAY keeps Bills at fourth after 2023 NFL draft

The Bills finished the 2023 NFL draft the same way they started it: At No. 4 in USA TODAY’s power rankings.

The three teams ahead of the Bills also remained: The Bengals, Eagles, and Chiefs at the top. However, there was movement. The Eagles jump the Bengals, moving into the top two.

Previously no other AFC East team ranked inside the top 10, but now the Jets do. Their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers moved them up a hefty four spots into the No. 8 position.

On the Bills, the selection of first-round pick Dalton Kincaid is praised. But the returning of other pieces gets a nod of confidence.

Here’s the breakdown on the Bills from analyst Nate Davis:

4. Bills (4): The D gets OLB Von Miller and S Micah Hyde back − plus the emotional lift from Damar Hamlin’s return − while QB Josh Allen has a new weapon in TE Dalton Kincaid. But the ability to run the ball remains in question at a time when Allen is signaling he’ll dial down his downfield forays.

Related

2023 NFL draft: Richard Gouraige named Bills' UDFA to watch Where does Josh Allen's average salary rank among QBs after Lamar Jackson extension? CBS Sports: Questions about Dorian Williams drag down Bills' 2023 NFL draft grade

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire