(Last week: 1)

You ever think about how musical the Bills’ defensive line is? You’ve got Carlos Basham, who goes by “Boogie.” There’s Ed Oliver “Twist.” AJ “the girl from” Epenesa and Tim “pani” Settle might be stretches, but that’s why they’re backups. “DaQuan” and “Mister” are both two syllables, so you can force a strained Adam Duritz impression with “DaQuan Jones and me.” And Greg Rousseau? It’s like Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote once upon a time:

“Let’s go dance under the elms:

Step lively, young lassies.

Let’s go dance under the elms:

Gallants, take up your pipes.”

Anyway, the Bills had the week off and are still the best team in football.

Up next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET