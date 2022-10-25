Power rankings: Updated Bills positioning after bye week
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 7:
USA TODAY
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
1. Bills (1)
QB Josh Allen is on pace for a single-season record 5,610 passing yards but resumes that quest Sunday night against a Green Bay defense that has been the league’s stingiest from that aspect – and hasn’t surrendered even 270 yards through the air in a game this season.
Pro Football Talk
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2. Bills (5-1; No. 2)
The Packers should consider staying home.
NFL.com
Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
Josh Allen comes out of the Week 7 bye as a strong contender — and perhaps the early favorite — in the NFL MVP race. Allen was once again locked in during Week 6’s massive conference showdown with the Chiefs at Arrowhead, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-20 win. He was the only QB to have three games with 300 yards and at least three passing scores in the season’s first six weeks. As has been the case for most of the season, Allen was largely unstoppable when attacking defenses downfield: According to Next Gen Stats, Allen went 9-for-10 with 204 yards, three scores and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on throws of at least 15 air yards against Kansas City. Dominance against elite competition is the stuff of MVPs.
CBS Sports
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
2. Bills (5-1-0)
They come off the bye with a home game against the Packers. That seemed like a big game when the schedule came out, but it’s lost some luster with Green Bay’s slow start.
The Athletic
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
(Last week: 1)
You ever think about how musical the Bills’ defensive line is? You’ve got Carlos Basham, who goes by “Boogie.” There’s Ed Oliver “Twist.” AJ “the girl from” Epenesa and Tim “pani” Settle might be stretches, but that’s why they’re backups. “DaQuan” and “Mister” are both two syllables, so you can force a strained Adam Duritz impression with “DaQuan Jones and me.” And Greg Rousseau? It’s like Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote once upon a time:
“Let’s go dance under the elms:
Step lively, young lassies.
Let’s go dance under the elms:
Gallants, take up your pipes.”
Anyway, the Bills had the week off and are still the best team in football.
Up next: vs. Green Bay, Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Sporting News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2. Buffalo Bills 5-1 (2)
The Bills also got a bye to get healthier for the second half and build on their status as the clear best team in the AFC, coming off a massive win over the Chiefs on the road. The key for Buffalo going forward to finish things off in the playoffs as Super Bowl favorites is locking down the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage.
Yahoo! Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, LW: 1)
The Bills’ upcoming schedule isn’t easy. The Packers are a big underdog at the Bills in Week 8, but they’re not a pushover. They play at the Jets after that, and whatever you think of the Jets they are 5-2. Then they host the 5-1 Vikings before a couple of easier games (Browns, Lions). If they get to 8-1 after those three games that should be challenging but clearly winnable, there isn’t much stopping Buffalo.
Sports Illustrated
Chiefs fans interact with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (5–1)
Last week: BYE
Next week: vs. Green Bay
Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference. Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.
ESPN
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Week 7 ranking: 1
The Bills’ early-season success could be described in many ways, but point margin encapsulates how the team has been winning. The team leads the league with a plus-95 point margin, which is 39 points more than the next closest team — the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at plus-56. The Bills have found great success despite the sixth-hardest strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. In games against last year’s playoff teams, the Bills are 4-0 and have won by an average margin of 23.5 points.