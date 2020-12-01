Power rankings: Sloppy win still gets Bills inside top-fives

The Buffalo Bills came out of their bye week comfortably in first place in the AFC East and in the top five in these power rankings. But beneath that veneer was the unpleasant truth that they were only a .500 team over their last six games.

However, the Bills strengthened their case as one of the best teams in the AFC with their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They put together one of their most complete halves of the last month-plus, building a 24-6 lead over the Chargers before staving off a late rally.

Quarterback Josh Allen admitted to reporters afterward that the score shouldn’t have been as close as it was:

“Our defense played outstanding. Obviously, on the offensive side of the football, we can do a lot more to help us out—27 points and three consecutive turnovers in the third and fourth quarter or whatever it was, we left a lot out there. We know that, we’ve got to be better, and I’ve got to be better in taking care of the football.”

Sloppy second half aside, the Bills did what they had to do to stay ahead of the surprising Dolphins in the AFC East. But it won’t be easy to maintain that lead. Of Buffalo’s last five contests, four come against clubs that are 5-6 or better.