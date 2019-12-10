If you haven't heard, the Bears have won three straight. Normally such a thing would earn them a nice boost in the Power Rankings, but because Power Rankings are so very arbitrary and so very meaningless, you can just never be sure. A win against Aaron Rodgers, in Green Bay, would probably start changing people's minds. So, you know, just go do that! Here's what they're saying this week:

NBC Sports – #13

As we were saying, there are times when Mitch Trubisky can be really good. At other times ... uh, not so much.



ESPN – #14

Until recently, everything went wrong for the Bears' offense. Poor quarterback play, uneven playcalling, bad blocking, poor execution ... you name it, the Bears were guilty of it. The past couple of weeks have been a different story, but the Bears need tons of luck to reach the playoffs.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

USA Today – #14

Mitchell Trubisky has been on fire while orchestrating four wins in five weeks. But looking like too little, too late for reigning NFC North champs.



Sports Illustrated – #20

Teams seem to beat the Cowboys this year by building a lead and sitting on it while Dallas stumbles around and shoots themselves in the foot-and that's exactly what the Bears did.



Yahoo Sports – #14

We know what's happening right? Mitchell Trubisky is playing just well enough to end this season to make the Bears give him another season. Maybe that'll work out as they hope. Maybe.



CBS Sports – #15

The offense has come alive to give them some playoff hopes, ever so faint. But Mitch Trubisky has made big strides.



Story continues

Sporting News – #14

The Bears are seeing the Mitchell Trubisky they expected to see earlier in the season, and much of it is the product of a more favorable schedule. They have him running again, which in turn has him passing with more confidence. Don't sleep on the QB leading them back to the playoffs.



Power Rankings Roundup: Too little too late for the Bears this year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago