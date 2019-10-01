Power Rankings Roundup: The offense is still holding the Bears down

The Bears head to London with one of the best records in the NFL, a far cry from where they were after the Week 1 loss to Green Bay. And while they've found their way back into the top 10 of everyone's Power Rankings, the offense continues to make people wary. Here's what they're saying:

NBC Sports Chicago – #5

The Bears have finally rid themselves of the disappointing Week 1 loss to the Packers. Now on a three-game winning streak, the defense is arguably better than it was last year, when it was by far the NFL's most ferocious unit.



ESPN.com – #9

The Bears have a Super Bowl defense and a fairly reliable kicker in Eddy Pineiro (8-of-9 on field goal attempts), but the offense is the biggest question mark. Chicago's offense -- despite being without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for all but six plays -- played well against the Vikings and dominated time of possession (35:27 to 24:33).



NFL.com – #5

What an incredible display by the Bears' defense, which absolutely suffocated a talented Vikings offense in a decisive 16-6 win at Soldier Field. Chicago was in complete control of the line of scrimmage and lived in the Minnesota backfield, making life hell for an overwhelmed Kirk Cousins, who was sacked six times.



Sports Illustrated – #9

Yes, the defense is a terror, but it won't matter if the Bears can't score-which means Eddy Piñeiro might end up Chicago's offensive MVP.



CBS Sports – #10

Chase Daniel did some good things replacing the injured Mitch Trubisky. But that victory over the Vikings was about the defense - as usual.



USA Today – #7

Backup QB Chase Daniel lacks Mitch Trubisky's athleticism, but his command of offense may actually make this surging club more dangerous.



Chicago Tribune – #6

The offense is not producing much in the way of explosive plays, but the defense is supplying plenty of fireworks and had two takeaways in the victory.



