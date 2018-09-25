Power Rankings Roundup: So far, the Bears are who they thought they were

As the Power Rankings come rolling in today, the Bears once again find themselves stuck in the middle. Khalil Mack draws national eyes even during 3 p.m. games in Arizona, but with those eyes comes a healthy dose of skepticism for Mitchell Trubisky. The NFC North kinda stumbled out the gate here, and the Bears sitting in 1st place at the quarter mark has garnered them some deserved praise. Still, there's a clear distrust in the Bears so far. Here's what they're saying:

Ours: #11 (whatever), up 6:

Probably another overreaction, because thier offense is BAD. But that defense is good enough to carry them into the playoffs.



NFL.com: #17, down 3

The new NFC North terror, Khalil Mack, was at it again. Mitch Trubisky was more like north of terrible. He isn't losing games, but he isn't exactly helping this otherwise-ready-for-prime-time team win, either.



ESPN.com: #18, up 5

While the Bears rank second in plays per drive at 6.2, they are 29th in touchdowns per drive at 12.5 percent. Part of that reason: They rank 27th in red zone efficiency TD.



USA Today: #18, down 3

Khalil Mack among four players on pace to collect 21½ sacks this season. Meanwhile, Raiders on pace to collect league-low 16 collectively.



SB Nation: #13

I simply can't put them higher than the Packers seeing the Packers beat them already. Mack is looking like he plays Michael Schofield every week. Maybe he needed to get out of Oakland to see his true potential?



CBS Sports: #16, up 8

They are leading the division after three weeks and easily could be undefeated. That defense is legit.



Sporting News: #16, up 2

The Khalil Mack trade is paying huge dividends, especially with Mitchell Trubisky struggling to move the ball consistently.



Fansided: #17, no change

The Bears are lucky to stay put after that showing. Yikes.



Yahoo Sports: #17, up 1

The offensive struggles are why the Bears aren't higher on this list. The defense is really good, however.

