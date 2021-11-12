Power rankings roundup: Falcons on the rise after beating Saints

Sitting at 4-4 on the season, in the seventh spot for the NFC wild card, and coming off a win over the rival Saints, the Atlanta Falcons have to be feeling pretty good right now. Hopefully, this feel-good energy can travel to Dallas when the Falcons take on the Cowboys this Sunday.

Let’s see where the team is ranked by some of the different NFL sites in our Week 10 power rankings roundup.

USA TODAY | Falcons: No. 23 (+4)

“The best thing about this team has to be QB Matt Ryan’s kids, the “Ice Cubes.” How else to explain why Atlanta (4-4) is presently a playoff team?” — Nate Davis

Matt Ryan has been on a hot streak lately, and one that many didn’t expect with his slow start. His performance in Week 9 against New Orleans was so good he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (+2)

Saints: No. 14 (-2)

Panthers: No. 26 (-1)

Week 10 opponent ranking

Cowboys: No. 6 (-1)

Touchdown Wire | Falcons: No. 21 (+3)

“Despite the Saints missing key pieces, the Falcons got a huge effort from QB Matt Ryan and held off a comeback in a 27-25 win. The Saints trailed by 18, came back, then allowed Ryan to connect on a 64-yard pass to set up a game-winning kick. Ryan had 343 total passing yards.” — Nick Wojton

The Falcons have had to rely on big plays on their final drives to come away with wins against the Dolphins and Saints. Despite holding at least a two-possession lead on both occasions, the team needed a game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo to seal each victory. Koo now has three game-winning field goals this season and the team only has four total wins.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 5 (-/+)

Saints: No. 11 (-2)

Panthers: No. 24 (-4)

Week 10 opponent ranking

Cowboys: No. 7 (-4)

NFL.com | Falcons: No. 20 (+2)

“The Falcons deserve a trophy for figuring out how to unlock Cordarrelle Patterson. The veteran is one of the greatest special teams players in history, but it’s taken until his ninth season for a coach — hello, Arthur Smith — to transform him into a consistent offensive weapon. Patterson was at it again in a dramatic win over the Saints, piling up 136 scrimmage yards, including the dramatic 64-yard catch-and-run that set up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired. Patterson played the role of savior after a hideous fourth-quarter collapse summoned ghosts of 28-3.” — Dan Hanzus

One third of Cordarrelle Patterson’s career receiving touchdowns have come in 2020. However, his 278 rushing yards are enough to eclipse his previous career high of 238 yards back in 2018.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 2 (+3)

Saints: No. 13 (-5)

Panthers: No. 25 (-4)

Week 10 opponent ranking

Cowboys: No. 5 (-3)

CBS Sports | Falcons No. 20 (+3)

“They are 4-4 after their impressive road victory over the Saints. Matt Ryan is having an outstanding season to get this team into the playoff race.” — Pete Prisco

There are several players to credit for the Falcons being 4-4 after starting 0-2. Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell and especially Matt Ryan have been clutch over the past few weeks. Staying true to form will be crucial if Atlanta wants to make a true playoff push since the upcoming schedule features some tough games.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 4 (+3)

Saints: No. 10 (-4)

Panthers: No. 22 (-3)

Week 10 opponent ranking

Cowboys: No. 8 (-/+)

ESPN | Falcons: No. 18 (+7)

“Pitts is on pace for 1,160 yards, which would set a rookie record for receiving yards as a tight end — snapping a 60-year-old NFL mark. He has taken big steps as a pass-catcher as the season has gone on, and not only should he break Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s mark if he stays healthy, he should shatter it.” — Michael Rothstein

Kyle Pitts was relatively quiet against the Saints in Week 9. After he had a massive drop to open the game, Pitts was mostly a decoy. Nonetheless, he still put on a good showing by going over 60 yards on the day with three receptions.

NFC South rival rankings

Buccaneers: No. 5 (-1)

Saints: No. 11 (-1)

Panthers: No. 24 (-4)

Week 10 opponent ranking

Cowboys: No. 7 (-2)

