Power Rankings Roundup: Everyone's saying goodbye to the 2019 Bears

The obits have arrived. The Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, which means the usual Tuesday round of Power Rankings had the dubious task of sending the 2019 Bears season off with one last pithy line. Here's what they're saying:

NFL.com – #17

That's a wrap on the Bears, who needed to find a way to beat the Packers in Lambeau to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They couldn't do it, because the bad version of the Chicago offense returned at the worst possible juncture.



Bleacher Report – #17

The Chicago Bears were coming off arguably their most impressive victory of the season in Week 14, but there was no time for rest. If the Bears wanted to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive, they needed to go into Lambeau Field and stun the first-place Packers.



ESPN – #15

The Bears perpetually underwhelm. Every so often, they have a good year and raise hopes across the city. And then, seemingly without fail, the Bears don't live up to those expectations. The upcoming offseason is likely to have the same vibe.



Yahoo Sports – #16

The Bears are out of the playoff race, and now we can dissect what Mitchell Trubisky really meant when he seemed to criticize Matt Nagy and the play-calling. It's going to be a long offseason in Chicago.



CBS Sports – #16

The playoff dreams ended with the loss to the Packers Sunday. This season has been a major fail.



Sports Illustrated – #18

Finally, the Bears have mathematically bitten the bullet. No double-doink salvation this year, but Chicago at least made it interesting down the stretch, winning four of their last five before dropping a tough away game to their rivals. Still, if Jesper Horsted gets this lateral off, that's a touchdown. From there, who knows?



Sporting News – #17

The Bears got Mitchell Trubisky and the offense to wake up in the second half against the Packers, but there still was plenty left on the table. There might be a Year 3 together for Matt Nagy and Trubisky, but this team no longer can lean on its defense to win.



Washington Post – #17

The Bears nearly made the laterals-all-over-the-place final play work in the closing seconds of the loss to the Packers. But like too many other things for the Bears this season, it didn't quite work out.



Power Rankings Roundup: Everyone's saying goodbye to the 2019 Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago