Power Rankings Roundup: Everyone's left the Bears behind

Even after the Bears were exposed in a blowout loss to the Saints, the general consensus around football fans was that this was a talented team going through some stuff. Could be worse! Then they took a pretty bad loss to a pretty bad Chargers team and suddenly the Power Rankings sound a lot different. Here's what they're saying:

NBC Sports Chicago -- #23

Bear down. Way down. With each passing week, Mitch Trubisky is one pass closer to the bench.



ESPN -- #17

The Bears have a multitude of issues beyond quarterback, and tight end is at the top of the list.



NFL.com -- #20

This is fast turning into a Murphy's Law season for the Bears: Whatever can go wrong will go wrong. On Sunday, it was the kicker ... again.



Yahoo Sports -- #18

It did not take long for the shine to come off Matt Nagy, did it? This week brings another round of criticism, especially with his decision to settle for a 41-yard field goal with a well-documented shaky kicking situation.



CBS Sports -- #22

The passing offense is just way too limited right now. At some point, Mitch Trubisky has to be better.



Sports Illustrated -- #19

That might have been the one that breaks this team. This was the snake-bit bowl, with the mantle now officially passed from the Chargers to the Bears.



Washington Post -- #23

There's just something about the Bears and kickers, isn't there? Of course, an offense that failed to get touchdowns instead of field goal attempts all day against the Chargers and the passive play-calling at the end of the game didn't help, either.



