Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys certified top 10, but opinions vary

How good will the Dallas Cowboys be in 2023? That’s the question on the minds of every fan of Cowboys Nation as the new season approaches. The NFL season kicks off with the Detroit Lions and world-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, and Dallas gets going on Sunday night when they travel to New York.

The Chiefs are universally considered the favorites to go back to the Super Bowl, but opinions vary beyond them. Dallas is generally considered one of the three best teams in the NFC, but where they rank overall seems to depend on how good the analyst thinks the AFC field is. Everyone considers Dallas a top-10 team, but no one has them in the top five. There are even a couple of outlets who are predicting Dallas to go to the Super Bowl but ranked them as low as 10th.

Touchdown Wire: No. 10

I nervously gulped as I did my overall predictions (arriving later this week) and had the Dallas Cowboys making it to the Super Bowl. They certainly have the pieces. When at his best, Dak Prescott is one of the 10 best quarterbacks in football. They needed some juice other than CeeDee Lamb, so they traded for Brandin Cooks, who is on a Ryan Fitzpatrick-type pace in terms of the number of teams he’ll end up playing for. And in case you haven’t heard, Micah Parsons is quite good. This very well could be a season of extremes for the Cowboys one way or the other. Yes, they could make it out of the NFC. Or it could all implode and blow up in their faces ending with everyone getting fired and Dak Prescott maybe getting traded. I went with the former, and I have never been less confident about anything.

ESPN FPI: No. 10

ESPN FPI’s chances to win NFC East: 33%

Chances to make the playoffs: 68%

Projected wins: 9.5

Strength of schedule: 11th hardest

NFL.com: No. 6

The big news was the unexpected trade for Trey Lance — and what it ultimately means for Dak Prescott. Whatever ends up happening, the move feels like a worthy one, with Lance now able to develop behind the scenes. The opportunity to become Prescott’s backup in 2024 could be there. Perhaps Prescott’s future negotiations will help put Lance in a spot where he could one day become the Cowboys’ starter. But there seems to be a healthy dose of optimism with Prescott and the “Texas Coast” offense this season, to the point where I am buying in.

Pro Football Network: No. 6

Dallas has won 12 games in consecutive seasons, and there is no reason why they shouldn’t be as competitive as they have been over the previous two seasons. Their schedule is more difficult in 2023, and they may win a few fewer games, but they filled the holes in their roster from a season ago.

Sharp Football Analysis: No. 7

The 33rd Team: No. 6

The Dallas Cowboys head to New York to face their division rivals for 2023’s first installment of Sunday Night Football. Dallas has a number of matchup advantages against the New York Giants, but anything can happen in a divisional road game. Long term, the Cowboys are one of the few stable teams in the NFC. They have gone 12-5 in each of the last two seasons, and they improved on both sides of the ball this offseason. Up Next: at NYG (SNF), vs. NYJ, at ARI, vs. NE

The Athletic: No. 7

Model rank: T-6 (10.3 wins) Best-case scenario: Brandin Cooks and a revitalized Michael Gallup keep opposing defenses from being able to key in on CeeDee Lamb as much as they’d like, and Dak Prescott’s interception rate returns to the level it was through the first six years of his career (1.7 percent) instead of its outlier high in 2022 (3.8 percent), giving the Cowboys the best passing offense in the NFC. Micah Parsons tops 20 sacks and wins Defensive Player of the Year. Jerry Jones returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since the onset of mad cow disease. Worst-case scenario: An offensive line that features three players either over 30 or coming off major injuries craters, and Cooks’ addition to the offense makes little difference. Parsons remains a one-man wrecking crew, but the rest of the defense regresses as DeMarcus Lawrence and Stephon Gilmore look their ages and Trevon Diggs’ aggressiveness comes back to bite him. The Yankees, Lakers and Duke men’s basketball all miss the postseason, too.

Sports Illustrated: No. 8

No jokes here, but just a place to include a few kind words about Cowboys legend Gil Brandt. Gil was an integral part of the team’s success as both a franchise and a global brand. He was an innovator and as keen a football mind as you’ll come across. He was also such a kind soul. He will be missed. Dallas comes into our initial poll at No. 8, just on the heels of the Eagles in the NFC East. I have the Cowboys projected as my eventual division champion this year, though the real proof will be in how Dak Prescott acclimates to what I imagine will be a more formulaic and lower-wattage offensive system. This could end up being good for Prescott, who will let the playmakers speak for themselves and take some pressure off himself.

Pro Football Focus (Aug 28): No. 7

In the graphic below, it’s clear the Cowboys struggled to stop the run in 2022. So drafting Smith, who posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons, made sense.

The Score: No. 6

The Cowboys’ season ended in disappointment last year, but there’s reason for optimism heading into 2023. Dallas replaced its biggest holes on the roster with legit starters. The team acquired Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore via trade with late-round picks, helping shore up the second cornerback and wide receiver positions.

Yahoo! Sports: No. 6

The Cowboys’ No. 2 running back spot is still a concern. Rico Dowdle was Tony Pollard’s primary backup in the preseason, but he has never played in a regular-season game. Rookie Deuce Vaughn had some nice plays in preseason, and while he’s exciting it’s hard to see him being an every-down back if Pollard misses time. Dallas could still be checking out veteran free-agent depth as the season gets going.

