Power Rankings Roundup: Better luck next year, Bears

Remember when this article used to be fun? Just a collection of compliments on how good the Bears' defense was, and how Matt Nagy's dynamic playcalling made every Bears' red zone trip must-see television? We were all so young. If you can stomach it, here's what they're saying now:

NFL.com – #22

The Bears reached their nadir as they jogged to the tunnel at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. In the game's first two quarters, Chicago accumulated 9 net yards of offense on 20 plays. Matt Nagy's "attack" rebounded somewhat in the second half with two touchdown drives, but there remains a very real and seemingly unsolvable quarterback problem on this roster.



ESPN – #21

Trubisky's QBR is 31st in the NFL. Bears coach Matt Nagy routinely stresses that Chicago's problems on offense are greater than just Trubisky. That might be true, but Trubisky continues to play at an unacceptable level.



Sporting News – #23

The Bears are trying to win with the running game and defense while completely hiding Mitchell Trubisky. The problem is they need to let Trubisky loose in matchups that call for it (like the Eagles game), and they also have a lot of new holes on defense. Coach Matt Nagy is mired in a massive sophomore slump.



Yahoo Sports – #21

Trubisky made some strides last season and there was reason to believe he could continue to develop, but his regression has been stunning.



CBS Sports – #22

The offense is way too limited, which is why this team won't be in the playoffs. Even the defense is tailing off some now.



The Athletic – #24

When the schedule was first released in April, Bears vs. Eagles seemed like a marquee match-up. But nope, it was a dud, entirely because of the Bears, who have regressed in just about every area since those teams met in last year's wild card round.



Washington Post – #24

The Bears' season is in ruins, and there's probably no climbing back into the playoff race in the competitive NFC.



Chicago Tribune – #22

The Bears mustered a grand total of 9 yards of offense in the first half of Sunday's loss in Philadelphia, going three-and-out on their first five possessions. It's a vicious cycle Matt Nagy's offense is stuck in, and while the coach has remained upbeat, it will be hard to keep that vibe in the locker room if the team cannot snap its losing ways soon.



