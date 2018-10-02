Power Rankings Roundup: Bears stock has never been hotter

Through the first 4 games of this season, there hadn't been a lot of Power Ranking movement when it came to the Bears. They were winning games, but it wasn't super convincing and when your biggest concern through 25% of the season is your franchise quarterback, people are going to be skeptical. The best cure for apathy? To stay, try throwing 6 TDs and throttling Tampa Bay by 38 points. That opened some people's eyes, and the Power Rankings that come rolling in this week are reflecting that. Here's what they're saying:

Ours - #10, up 1:

Trubisky! If the Bears can even get 1/2 of that production from him going forward, they're a legitimately scary team.

NFL.com - #8, up 9:

Now that was the performance Bears fans have been waiting for ... No, not the new Monsters of the Midway making the visiting Bucs look silly. Rather, it was their sophomore quarterback throwing for 354 yards and six touchdowns. Mitchell Trubisky's performance was legit.

SB Nation - #11, up 3:

The Bears also looked great last week with not only the defense impressing, but Mitchell Trubiskythrowing SIX touchdown passes (and zero interceptions) in the win over the Buccaneers.

For The Win - #15, N/A:

The defense looks great, but look at the offenses it's played since Aaron Rodgers shredded this unit on one leg. Let's pump the brakes a little on the Bears hype train.

Bleacher Report: #5, N/A

Sports Illustrated - #12, up 7:

Khalil Mack is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, and would be in the conversation for MVP at the quarter mark of the season if that award didn't go to an offensive player every year.

USA Today - #14, up 4:

Khalil Mack MVP train? Chicago's newest transcendent linebacker has at least one sack and forced fumble in every game for first-place team.

Story Continues

Sporting News - #11, up 5:

The Bears got their breakout game from Mitchell Trubisky and it made it even easier for the defense to dominate. Matt Nagy has them legitimately in the NFC hunt, one quarter away from being perfect.

Yahoo Sports - #9, up 8:

In a weird scheduling quirk, the Bears have four games in a row against the AFC East after their bye. The good news is the AFC East stinks, and the one tough game against the Patriots is in Chicago. I'm not expecting the Bears to win all four, but it's not entirely crazy either.

FanSided - #12, up 5:

If Mitchell Trubisky plays anything like that on a regular basis, look out.