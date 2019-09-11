Power Rankings Roundup: Bears in free fall after anemic performance in Week 1

Going into the season, basically every Power Ranking of the Bears said the same thing. They all talked about how good the defense would be while staying away from placing the Bears in the top tier because of a questionable offense. Then the Bears failed to score a touchdown against the Packers, and, well, The Takes have been predictable:

NBC Sports Chicago – #15

No team's stock dropped as much as the Bears' in Week 1 after losing to the Packers, 10-3, in a game that raised serious questions about Matt Nagy's playcalling and Mitch Trubisky overall ability to play at a high level in the NFL. They need to silence the critics in Week 2, or their freefall down the rankings won't stop.



ESPN – #13

Matt Nagy freely admitted after Week 1's loss to Green Bay that the rookie running back needs more touches.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sporting News – #15

The Bears' defense didn't lose its bite without Vic Fangio, but that Matt Nagy offense with Mitchell Trubisky was too pass-happy and inefficient despite all its weapons. Chicago won't repeat in the NFC North without better complementary football.



CBS Sports – #15

If they don't get Mitch Trubisky playing at a higher level, they could be in big trouble. Even their defense won't be able to bail them out.



NFL.com – #11

This is going to be a tough week for the third-year quarterback, who will get peppered with criticism that he's the second coming of Rex Grossman -- a.k.a., a middling QB who holds back an otherwise Super Bowl-ready team. This is unfair after one game, but great expectations bring added scrutiny. Remember when the Bears thought kicker was their only concern?



Sports Illustrated – #15

Packers defenders had less than laudatory things to say about Mitch Trubisky. Defense may have to keep Chicago afloat.



Bleacher Report – #10

N/A



Story continues

For The Win – #14

N/A



USA Today – #13

Matt Nagy's playsheet has a reminder: "BE YOU." If you followed advice, Matt, scrap it. If you didn't, heed it fast after that eyesore.



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Power Rankings Roundup: Bears in free fall after anemic performance in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago