Power rankings: Post 2022 NFL draft edition

Here are Touchdown Wire’s latest NFL power rankings following the 2022 draft:

Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 4-13

Full rebuild underway in Houston for the Texans, post Deshaun Watson. Good luck, Davis Mills. It started with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at the draft.

2021 record: 3-14

The Urban Meyer shadow is long gone, but the question marks have remained in Jacksonville. Free agency saw the Jags hand receiver Christian Kirk a massive deal, then edge defender Travon Walker was their first-overall pick. Interesting moves.

2021 record: 5-12

Carolina didn’t dive into the quarterback pool at the draft until Day 2 with Matt Corral, so it’s Sam Darnold going forward again in 2022? Playmaker Christian McCaffrey returning should help but did the Panthers do enough on their O-line to give both of them a chance?

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Syndication Detroit Free Press

2021 record: 7-10

Changing the coaching staff should help to an extent–but what else have the Bears done to help Justin Fields at all under center?

2021 record: 3-13-1

The expectations for the 2022 Lions will not be high. But it’s hard to hate their two draft building blocks in pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and receiver Jameson Williams (assuming this Williams wide receiver is better than past ones). Detroit coach Dan Campbell had his playing hard at the end of last year, too.

2021 record: 7-10

The Falcons mustered together a 7-10 record in 2021. That’s the most positive thing you can find about this team, but you’ve got to give them that. First-round receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts will be appreciated by their long term QB–but is rookie Desmond Ridder that guy?

2021 record: 4-13

Nabbing defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and tackle Evan Neal could be great building blocks for the trenches on both sides, but the Giants’ successes will come down to Daniel Jones. After New York did not pick up the QB’s fifth-year option, it’s going to be a one-year spin with him and head coach Brian Daboll to see if it’ll work out.

Story continues

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 4-13

A lot of praise for the Jets’ 2022 draft class. These guys could be great, too. CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and DE Jermaine Johnson all in Round 1? Plus RB Breece Hall? Nice. Let’s have them all hit the field and see if QB Zach Wilson improves before crowning anyone just yet…

2021 record: 7-10

What a difference a few months makes. Russell Wilson out and it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith at quarterback now. Looks like it’ll be a lot of ground-and-pound for the Seahawks. Will it work?

2021 record: 7-10

It’s Carson Wentz season in Washington as the Commanders traded for the QB early this offseason. Having Terry McLaurin and rookie Jahan Dotson running routes could help, but we’ve seen such a song and dance from Wentz in the past… another chance to prove it…at least the defensive front remains.

2021 record: 9-7-1

Tough to peg where the Steelers fit–as it always is when there’s a QB competition. We’ve got Mitchell Trubisky vs. rookie first rounder Kenny Pickett. Is the rest of Pittsburgh’s roster strong enough to hold up while that sorts itself out as well?

2021 record: 9-8

It looks like the Saints will be behind the Bucs in the AFC South but a lot of that will depend upon Year 2 of Jameis Winston, the QB returns from a knee injury. The Saints picked up help for him at the draft via OL Trevor Penning and WR Chris Olave–who will complement Michael Thomas.

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

20. Cleveland Browns

2021 record: 8-9

There really is too much going on that’s unknown to place the Browns somewhere confidently. Cleveland traded for Watson–and will he even play in 2022? Everything essentially rides on that.

19. Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9

The Vikings roster remains pretty steady from 2021 aside from pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and rookies. Might as well call it what it is again: How will QB Kirk Cousins play?

18. Miami Dolphins

2021 record: 9-8

Not to copy and paste from above… but Kirk out and Tua Tagovailoa in. With the free-agent additions of WR Tyreek Hill and OL Terron Armstead, 2022 comes down to whether or not Tagovailoa can make it work with that added help.

17. New England Patriots

2021 record: 10-7

Addressing the O-line helps a QB, but Mac Jones really needed some better playmakers and OL Cole Strange isn’t it. DeVante Parker is decent, but if the Pats don’t get someone still on the market, it doesn’t feel like they’ve closed the gap much. They’ll need a lights out defensive effort to be respectable again as things currently stand.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

2021 record: 9-8

The Eagles snuck into the 2021 playoffs but QB Jalen Hurts will be under the microscope next season, especially with the addition of WR AJ Brown via trade. DL Jordan Davis and LB Naboke Dean at the draft were nice adds as well.

Kyler Murray

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

15. Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6

A bit of an uncertain future ahead for the Cardinals. QB Kyler Murray is going to remain, but can trading for Hollywood Brown keep this team afloat while DeAndre Hopkins serves his suspension? One thing we seem to overlook with Arizona, even though they ended 2021 poorly, this team did win 11 games.

14. Tennessee Titans

2021 record: 12-5

Brown out, yes. Didn’t look like the Titans loved that and QB Ryan Tannehill probably doesn’t appreciate it. Rookie WR Treylon Burks is tasked with filling that big void. But how easily do we forget Tennessee was the top seed in the AFC and RB Derrick Henry is still Derrick Henry?

13. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7

QB Derek Carr’s extension shows faith just like the acquisition of WR Devante Adams. The Raiders still play in a tough division and have other questions to put them in the top 10 just yet.

12. Dallas Cowboys

2021 record: 12-5

Another team one finds it hard to put them inside the top 10. That’s because the Cowboys’ offseason has been highlighted by… losses. WR Amari Cooper (Browns), OL La’el Collins (Bengals) and DE Randy Gregory (Broncos) are all gone. If a player or two steps up, Dallas will jump up again.

11. Indianapolis Colts

2021 record: 9-8

The Colts added QB Matt Ryan to an offense that has RB Jonathan Taylor. We have to wait and see if Ryan works in Indianapolis, but signs feel pretty positive about Indy already.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)

Nfl Green Bay Packers At Arizona Cardinals

10. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9

The Ravens sneak into the top 10–had it not been for injuries in 2021, Baltimore could’ve gone places. Now that team has drafted S Kyle Hamilton, OL Tyler Linderbaum and LB David Ojabo, adding them to free agency signings S Marcus Williams and DT Michael Pierce.

9. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7

Complicated times ahead for the Niners and WR Deebo Samuel don’t help the outlook for young QB Trey Lance. He has to prove it, still, even though things have to be sorted out for the 49ers , they nearly made the Super Bowl in 2021.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8

The Chargers brought in DE Khalil Mack and CB JC Jackson to address a defense that cost them last season. QB Justin Herbert and their fans had to love to see that.

7. Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10

It’s hard not to love how the Broncos look post QB Russell Wilson acquisition. That’s exactly what the doctor ordered for their promising defense.

6. Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4

Until Aaron Rodgers doesn’t Aaron Rodgers at QB for the Packers, how don’t you hold them in such regard? The Adams departure wasn’t ideal, but at WR a group of rookie Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Allen Lazard could be just enough for Rodgers–as long as the defense holds up their end of the bargain.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

5. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5

The Chiefs shipped Hill to Miami–but QB Patrick Mahomes remains, as does TE Travis Kelce. Rookie WR Skyy Moore and vets Marques Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster might be enough to replace Hill. Adding two first-round picks to their defense (CB Trent McDuffie, Edge George Karlaftis) looks smart, too.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4

QB Tom Brady coming back helps… Obviously. But even though OL Ali Marpet retired and TE Rob Gronkowski still remains unclear about his future, this roster that has contended for the past few years still looks good. No reason to think the Bucs won’t be a threat at the end of 2022.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7

The Bengals deserve to be considered a top-tier team. Not only for their Super Bowl berth, but they improved exactly where they needed to on the O-line with additions such as Collins and Alex Cappa this offseason. QB Joe Burrow might be a sneaky good MVP bet.

2. Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5

Los Angeles hasn’t set the world on fire with their offseason but did find ways to add LB Bobby Wagner and WR Allen Robinson. Never having early draft picks helps there. But it could be worse. The Rams look primed for another NFC postseason run.

1. Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6

The pieces the Rams did lose, the Bills were the ones that took it in Von Miller. Buffalo is hoping he’s their “closer” which is essentially all their roster lacked. As long as their defense holds up with CB Kaiir Elam while Tre White continues to nurse a knee injury, there’s no reason not to call QB Josh Allen & Co. the NFL’s top team.

1

1