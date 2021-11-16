Power rankings: Some polls welcome Bills back to top five

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Last Week: 6

Week 10 Result: Won at New York Jets 45-17

There wasn’t a more surprising result across the NFL in Week 9 than Buffalo’s 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo had another date in Week 10 with one of the NFL’s tomato cans, and there would be no repeat of last week’s faceplant.

An angry Bills team shellacked the Jets on Sunday. Offensively, the Bills racked up 489 yards and drove the field at will—the team had just seven third downs over the entire game. Defensively, the Bills forced five Jets turnovers and didn’t allow New York to find the end zone until the game was totally out of hand.

It was the sort of performance we expected from the Bills against Jacksonville, and it sends the team into the most daunting part of their schedule with some positive momentum. Josh Allen and Co. will need it. Buffalo’s next six opponents are all .500 or better—including a pair of matchups with a New England Patriots team that is just a half-game off the pace in the AFC East.