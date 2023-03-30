Power rankings: PFF puts Bills in top-five after free agency

The Buffalo Bills are still held in high regard from Pro Football Focus after free agency.

The football analytics outlet released their post-free agency power rankings. Buffalo slots in at No. 4 overall.

The Bills’ free agency period has largely centered on Tremaine Edmunds. The former first-round pick of the team left Buffalo and signed with the Chicago Bears.

But PFF admits that keeping the likes of safety Jordan Poyer and other pieces will ease that pain. The Bills will undoubtedly still fill the hole left by Edmunds, but Buffalo is still mostly held in high regard by PFF.

Along with the Bills, the four teams to round out the top-four in PFF’s power rankings are the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as the top dog.

Here’s PFF’s full breakdown on the Bills in the fourth position:

• Biggest loss: LB Tremaine Edmunds • Biggest gain: Damien Harris The loss of Tremaine Edmunds is significant for the defense, but the team was able to retain safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano to provide some stability. Poyer has been remarkably durable in the latter half of his career, logging around 1,000 snaps in five straight seasons before finally missing some time and playing through various ailments in 2022. They’ve boosted their offensive line by signing tackle Connor Mcgovern, who was very good as a pass-blocker for the Cowboys this past year, recording a 76.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing only 23 pressures. However, their other free agency moves have been fairly lackluster.

