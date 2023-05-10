Power rankings: NFL.com says Bills did ‘right thing’ for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills remained in NFL.com’s top five following the 2023 NFL draft.

The outlet released power rankings before and after the event. The Bills sat at No. 4 overall in both.

In all fairness, the top-six teams did not move at all. But Buffalo still earned praise for their approach to the draft.

Instead of filling holes, the team decided to help out the offense and quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills used their top two selections on tight end Dalton Kincaid and offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

In standing pat, Buffalo still ranked behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, with the Chiefs at the top. The San Francisco 49ers round out the first five.

Here’s how NFL.com explained the Bills in their latest power rankings:

Previous rank: No. 4 The Bills did the right thing in Kansas City, dedicating the top of their draft board to players who will make life easier for Josh Allen. Buffalo traded up in the first round to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, a soft-handed playmaker and interesting complement to incumbent tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo then used its second pick to address the interior of the offensive line, selecting O’Cyrus Torrence, the highly regarded guard out of Florida. With two moves, Allen gets a much-needed weapon in the passing game and the promise of better protection up front after absorbing 33 sacks a season ago. If the Bills can stick the landing with a DeAndre Hopkins acquisition — he likes the organization, you know — the offseason will be perceived as a smashing success.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire