Power rankings: Multiple polls place Buffalo Bills at No. 3

6. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Last Week: 7

Week 3 Result: Won vs. Washington 43-21

Heading into Week 3, the Buffalo Bills had yet to find their offensive groove in 2021.

They found it in Week 3—and then some.

After an up-and-down first two games of the season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen eviscerated a supposedly stout Washington defense to the tune of 358 passing yards and four touchdowns with another score on the ground. Running back Zack Moss, who wasn’t even active in Week 1, had 91 yards from scrimmage with a score. In his third game with the team, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught five passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bills defense did its part as well. It held Washington under 300 yards of total offense, amassed three takeaways and allowed just two of 11 third-down conversions.

Buffalo looked the part of the Super Bowl contender it was labeled by many before the season. The Bills have now outscored their opponents 78-21 the past two weeks ahead of a Week 4 tuneup against the Houston Texans, followed by a Week 5 showdown in Arrowhead against the Chiefs.