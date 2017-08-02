NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch stays at No. 1 following his first win

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Kyle Busch (LW: 1): Having Busch at No. 1 entering Sunday’s race seems prescient.

But let’s be real: Busch winning a race isn’t a surprise. He’s been getting closer and closer and it was simply inevitable that he was going to visit victory lane. And he did so Sunday by pitting later than everyone else around him and running them down as the laps wound down and the race went green.

Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens admitted after the race that he had underestimated tire wear at the June Pocono race. In that race, Busch got beaten for the lead by Ryan Blaney, who had fresh tires. After he was passed by Blaney, Busch fell back to ninth behind other cars who had fresher tires.

Sunday, he was the guy with the tire advantage. The win (along with a stage win) gave Busch six playoff points, nearly doubling the amount of playoff points he entered the race with (7). Stevens said that Busch’s playoff point total has been of the utmost importance as Martin Truex Jr. has racked up 29 of them.

“I didn’t really have any fears that we wouldn’t make the Chase with our points position,” Stevens said. “So it was all about the Playoff points. You only get ’em one at a time when you win the stage. We’ve won the second-most stages. But the 78 has won a bunch.

“Those add up, but they add up slowly. You have guys that busted off a couple wins. You get in these short three‑race segments, those Playoff points are going to be colossal. The sooner we can start racking them up, the better.”

2. Kevin Harvick (LW: 2): Harvick didn’t seem too upset that Busch used the bumper to pass him. Heck, based off Harvick’s comments, Harvick might have been the one that instigated the contact.

Harvick said after the race that he knew Busch was faster and needed to drive the corner “correctly” to keep Busch behind him.

“I got in there and was loose all the way through the corner on entry and just kept holding the brake down, holding the brake down, holding the brake down and finally, I’m sure he thought I was going to go and I didn’t accelerate. I was trying to stay on the bottom to park the thing to get going and he had a good run.”

Harvick finished second and is suddenly within striking distance of Kyle Larson for second in the points standings too. Larson is just 12 points ahead of Harvick.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 3): The season of Truex is marching on. Yeah, he didn’t accrue any playoff points on Sunday, but his advantage over Larson for the top spot in the points standings increased once again.

After finishing third, Truex is now 85 points ahead of Larson for the top spot. That’s massive with just five races to go before the playoffs. Because if Truex finishes the regular season atop the points standings, he’ll start the playoffs with at least 44 extra points.

He said after the race that his team didn’t have the right strategy to win and didn’t have the fastest car anyway. Because that title went to Busch.

Oh, he also said that he didn’t even know the names of the two crew members filling in on his team. Truex is without two pit crew members for the next two races after Joe Gibbs Racing suspended two of his teammates because of the Indianapolis kerfuffle.

“We’ll get to work and hats off to the fill-in pit crew guys, I don’t even know their names yet, but they did a really good job,” Truex said. “We weren’t the fastest guys on pit road, but they did what we needed them to and I have to thank them for that and see our guys in a few more weeks.”

4. Denny Hamlin (LW: 5): Hamlin ended up finishing fourth and third in the Toyota class. He led 18 laps but didn’t seem to have the speed his teammate did or the speed that Truex did.

Hamlin’s race was a good example of how the points system has changed significantly with stage racing, however. He scored 37 points for finishing fourth, but Brad Keselowski got 48 points for finishing fifth. That 11-point margin allowed Keselowski to pull into a tie for fifth in the points standings with Hamlin.

