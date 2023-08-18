Power Rankings: Here's where Ocala-area football teams stack up entering the 2023 season

August 24th kicks off the regular season for Florida high school football. For the next four months, it’ll be the main event for a state crazy about the pigskin.

With week 0 starting today it’s time for preseason rankings. We’re breaking down where each 11-man football team in Marion County is ranked.

The Star-Banner’s early rankings differ from the strength of schedule-based FHSAA rankings. These standings aren’t set in stone and could be flipped on their head when week four rankings are unveiled.

Studs with the ball: 3 Ocala-area football players who will compete for Offensive Player of the Year

Who will be the best defensive anchor?: 3 Ocala-area football players who will compete for Defensive Player of the Year

Can't miss games in Marion County: Here are 8 Ocala-area high school football games you'll want to circle for the 2023 season

1. Trinity Catholic

The Celtics return a ton of weapons on both sides of the ball from their state runner-up season. Their frontline has unmatched talent protecting second year starting quarterback Preston Wright.

Between their offensive freedom and notable names on defense, they have the talent to back up their top 3 ranking among 1S schools. Offensively, they return a deep receiving core and a running back who averaged seven yards a carry.

FHSAA ranking: 108

2. Vanguard

The Knights may roll out the best defensive backfield in the county. Once you look at the names filling each position, it’s easy to see the caliber of defense they’re projected to have.

They have a pair of new offensive weapons and several offensive returners that know the system. The playmaking of Fred Gaskin III and the speed of athletes surrounding him will make Vanguard a force in every game.

FHSAA Rankings: 115

3. Dunnellon

Last year Dunnellon was a young squad brimming with talent. After a year of progression, the Tigers are ready to pounce on their opponents in 2023.

Dunnellon is led by dynamic playmaking three-star athlete Chris Henry and starting quarterback Dylan Curry. Add to it the improvement that receivers Sean Martin, Jayvyn Fraziars, Bode Burns, Amari Francois, and Dylan Donahoe have made, and it could be an exciting season. They’ll have all county-caliber players in each position group.

FHSAA Ranking: 201

4. West Port

The Wolf Pack are in a similar boat to Dunnellon. Last year’s squad was filled with young guys that produced on the field.

This year they’ll show how much they’ve matured in the offseason. There’s size on the frontline, a returning quarterback with a better understanding of the playbook, and offensive additions that can turn opportunities into big plays.

FHSAA Ranking: 362

5. North Marion

The Colts have an uphill battle as they prepare a first-year quarterback for varsity action. Luckily, they’re led by head coach Greg Carr, who knows how to engineer passing schemes for a receiving group with size.

North Marion always has impact athletes on the defensive side of the ball. There are question marks surrounding the new-look Colts, but it shouldn't take long for answers to appear.

FHSAA Ranking: 160

6. Forest

Replacing one of the most productive defensive players the county’s seen in the last ten years is a tough ask for any team. Yet the Wildcats’ strength in numbers may have a plan to recoup Floyd’s impact.

VJ Poole returns to man the offense and creates plays with his legs. He’ll also have running back Amadrick Hope to rely on and plenty of receiving weapons to space the field.

FHSAA Ranking: 240

7. Lake Weir

The Hurricanes are increasing their ranks in year two under head coach Jason Roberts. Their toughness will be on display all season.

Lake Weir’s brand of smash-mouth football will rest on the shoulders of their running backs and linebackers. They have a plethora of talent at both positions.

FHSAA Rankings: 506

8. Belleview

The Rattler’s new head football coach, Tom Elliot, is in rebuild mode. It may be a tough first half of the season as his team adjusts to a new offense.

Belleview will be young after an exodus of talent during the offseason. Expect growth and development week after week.

FHSAA Ranking: 317

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Week 0 Ocala-area high school football rankings