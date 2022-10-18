Power Rankings: Falcons on the rise after winning 3 of 4 games

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons‘ 3-3 record isn’t overly impressive to those around the NFL. If you watched all six games, however, you probably have a different opinion on just how good this team is.

During Week 6, the Falcons defeated the 49ers by a final score of 28-14. It was the team’s third win in four weeks and Atlanta is now tied with the Buccaneers atop the NFC South. It took some time, but the Falcons are finally getting some recognition from the national media.

Let’s see where the team is ranked by ESPN, NFL.com, CBS Sports and Touchdown Wire in our Week 6 power rankings roundup.

ESPN power rankings: 19th (previously 24th)

“The Falcons were supposed to be bad, writes ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “Having a 3-3 record through six games with a clear plan is better than most could have expected. Contrary to my preseason thought, Atlanta has been able to run on any opponent it has faced with a multitude of backs, the league’s No. 3 rushing team. Its defense has been opportunistic and created pressure at key times. The cohesion of the entire roster, combined with a division void of a dominant team, should have Atlanta in the playoff conversation for many, many weeks to come.”

NFL.com Power Rankings: 18th (previously 22nd)

“The Falcons showed in the early weeks of the season how they can be competitive with just about anyone,” writes NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus. “On Sunday, they displayed their potential when they put forth a complete effort. Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect, connecting on 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns (he added 50 yards on the ground), while Dean Pees’ defense scored on a fumble recovery and pitched a second-half shutout in a 28-14 win over the 49ers. The outcome represented a season high for points scored and a season low for points allowed by the Falcons, who are tied with the Bucs atop the NFC South through six weeks. In a wide-open NFC, anything is possible.”

CBS Sports: 19th (previously 24th)

“They are tied for the division lead in the NFC South, writes CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. “Beating the 49ers the way they did was impressive, but they face a tough game at Cincinnati this week.”

Touchdown Wire: 22nd (previously 28th)

“Atlanta’s 28-14 upset win over the 49ers on Sunday gave us a fascinating glimpse into head coach Arthur Smith’s idea of offensive symmetry,” writes TD Wire’s Doug Farrar. “The Falcons ran the ball 40 times for 168 yards and a touchdown — that’s what going up 14-0 early will allow you to do — and quarterback Marcus Mariota was ruthlessly efficient with his limited opportunities. Mariota completed 13 of 14 pass attempts (92.9% completion rate) and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the win.”

