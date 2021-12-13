Power Rankings: Are the Ducks this good?

There have been plenty of surprises in the NHL this year, but the Anaheim Ducks being as good as they are has to be near the top of the list.

They have a lot of talented youngsters like Troy Terry, Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras, Isac Lundestrom, Jamie Drysdale and others, but they've also received strong contributions from veterans like Ryan Getzlaf, Adam Henrique, Kevin Shattenkirk and Cam Fowler.

Are they ready to make the postseason? Time will tell.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Here are the latest NHL Power Rankings:

1 – Carolina Hurricanes (no. 10 last week):

After dropping to number 10 last week, the Hurricanes are right back at the top of the order. They had won four games in a row before Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, but winning three of four games on the road is still impressive. The Canes haven’t given up more than two goals in a game since Dec. 2 (five games).

2 – New York Rangers (no. 1 last week):

The Rangers have dropped two of their last three games. They’re still 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and they’re still the fifth ranked team in the NHL (behind Florida, Washington, Toronto and Carolina). New head coach Gerard Gallant is getting the most out of this talented group right now.

3 – Minnesota Wild (no. 5 last week):

The Wild lost back-to-back games this weekend, but they’re still the top team in the Western Conference heading into the week. The two defeats they suffered to LA and Vegas are their only two losses in their last 10 outings. Their plus-24 goal-differential is sixth in the NHL and third in the West.

4- Toronto Maple Leafs (no. 3 last week):

The Leafs won two of three games (all at home) last week, as they took down Columbus and Chicago (both games ended 5-4). The degree of difficulty on their schedule will be cranked up a bit this week because they’re heading out West to take on Edmonton, Calgary and an improved Vancouver squad.

Story continues

5 – Florida Panthers (no. 2 last week):

The Panthers have been virtually unbeatable at home this season. They’re going into the week with a 14-1-0 record at FLA Live Arena in 2021-22 and they’ll host Ottawa and Los Angeles before heading on the road to take on the Wild. Their plus-26 goal-differential is second in the NHL behind Carolina (plus-27).

6 – Colorado Avalanche (no. 13 last week):

The Avs have rattled off four games in a row, which is the second-longest winning streak in the game right now (behind Nashville’s five). They’re also 5-0-1 in their last six (they suffered an OT defeat in Ottawa). It took some time, but we’re finally seeing the Avs team we expected to see. They lead the NHL in goals, with 109 through 25 outings.

7 – Washington Capitals (no. 4 last week):

Two of Washington’s last three games have gone to a shootout and they’ve won them both. The Caps are one game into a stretch that will see them play five of six games away from home. The Caps head into the week in a three-way tie for first in the East/NHL, with 40 points.

8 – Tampa Bay Lightning (no. 7 last week):

You can’t help but be impressed by the Bolts so far this season. They lost some key players in free agency and they’re without Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov right now, but they’re finding a way. Tampa’s five-game winning streak came to an end in Ottawa on Saturday though. The Lightning will play home games against the Kings and Sens before heading out to Colorado on Saturday.

9 – Anaheim Ducks (no. 14 last week):

Raise your hand if you thought the Ducks would be the second-best team in the Western Conference through 30 games. My hand is down, by the way. Anaheim is the top team in the Pacific and their schedule sets up nicely for them this week. They’ll host both Seattle and Arizona, which means they have a decent chance of padding their lead.

10 – Nashville Predators (no. 20 last week):

The Predators head into the week with the longest winning streak in the NHL (five games). They’ve taken down some bad teams in the process, but you can only beat the team in front of you. They managed to win an impressive 1-0 decision over the Rangers in New York on Sunday though. Through 28 games, they’re just four points back of Minnesota for top spot in the Central and West.

11 – Pittsburgh Penguins (no. 15 last week):

The Penguins haven’t lost since their 5-2 defeat to Edmonton at the beginning of the month. They’ve won four in a row and they’ll get a nice opportunity to extend their winning streak because they get to play Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey (back-to-back) and Philly over the next two weeks.

12 – St. Louis Blues (no. 17 last week):

The Blues are in the middle of a very positive stretch. They’ve picked up a point in five consecutive games and they haven’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2 in Tampa Bay. St. Louis heads into the week in a tie with Nashville for second in the Central Division. They have the fourth-best goal-differential in the Western Conference at plus-17.

13 – Vegas Golden Knights (no. 16 last week):

Things are looking up in Vegas as they continue to get healthy. The Golden Knights won three of the four games they played during their recent homestand and they’ve been victorious in four of their last five outings. As of right now, they’re clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the West.

14 – Boston Bruins (no. 12 last week):

The Bruins still need some secondary scoring, but things are looking okay for now. They haven’t dropped a game in regulation since the start of December and four of the five games they’ve played have been on the road. Boston will host Vegas on Tuesday before they hit the road for another three-game road trip that will take them from Long Island, to Montreal and to Ottawa.

15 – Vancouver Canucks (no. 28 last week):

The Bruce Boudreau effect has the Canucks up 13 spots in this week’s Power Rankings. They’ve won four games in a row, but they’ll need to continue on this roll if they want to get back into the playoff picture. The Canucks will essentially play every other day between now and the Christmas break, which isn’t going to be easy.

16 – San Jose Sharks (no.19 last week):

The Sharks aren’t really flashy. They’re sort of that “win one, lose one” team this year, but they’ve kept themselves in the playoff picture. San Jose looked like they were heading for a full rebuild after last year (they still might be), but they’re just one point out of a Wild Card spot and out of third place in the Pacific Division. They’re in the mix!

17 – Columbus Blue Jackets (no. 21 last week):

The Blue Jackets had a decent week, as they collected at least one point in three of four games. The only regulation loss they suffered came in a 5-4 loss in Toronto. They kicked off their five-game road trip with an overtime win over Seattle, but they’ll need to travel to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Buffalo before returning home on Dec. 23 against the Sabres. If they find a way to get into the playoffs, Brad Larsen will get coach of the year votes.

18 – Winnipeg Jets (no. 18 last week):

The Jets haven’t really been consistent this year, but they’ve rattled off a 3-1-1 record since suffering that 1-0 loss to Arizona at the end of November. They’ll now enjoy a three-game homestand against Buffalo, Washington and St. Louis. They will close out their pre-Christmas schedule with back-to-back road games in Nashville in Dallas.

19 – Detroit Red Wings (no. 11 last week):

The Red Wings were flirting with a spot in the top 10 last week, but a couple of big losses have dropped them further down the list. They lost to Nashville (5-2), St. Louis (6-2) and Colorado (7-3). Another week like this and they’ll be tumbling back down into the 20s. They’re one point out of a Wild Card spot right now, but that’s misleading because the Bruins have four games in hand.

20 – Dallas Stars (no. 8 last week):

Like the Wings, the Stars have come tumbling down this week’s Power Rankings. Dallas closed out last week on a three-game losing streak after losses to Vegas, Los Angeles and San Jose. On a slightly more positive note, those are the only three losses they’ve suffered in their last 10 games. Let’s see how long it takes for them to get back on track.

21 – Calgary Flames (no. 6 last week):

The Flames have cooled down considerably as of late. They’ve dropped four games in a row (0-3-1) and now they’ve been hit hard by Covid-19. On Monday, it was announced that the team will have at least three games postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak. They have six players and one staff member in Covid-19 protocol.

22 – Edmonton Oilers (no. 9 last week):

Things haven’t gone well for the Oilers as of late. Take a look at their last three weeks in these Power Rankings. They went from 4th to 9th and now they’re at number 22. Edmonton has dropped five in a row to Seattle, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Boston and Carolina. They have two games left on this six-game homestand, but things aren’t looking too promising.

23 – Ottawa Senators (no. 29 last week):

I’m not suggesting the Senators have turned it around completely, but they deserve some credit for their recent performances. They shut out the Lightning on Saturday and they’ve managed to rattle off four wins in their last five games. The Sens are going to give a lot of their young players more ice time because they won’t be in the playoffs, but it’s nice to see some improvement.

24 – Los Angeles Kings (no. 24 last week):

The Kings have rattled off back-to-back wins and they’ve won three of their last four. The good news is that they’re four points out of a playoff spot, the bad news is that they already have to leap over four teams to get there and one of those teams is the Vegas Golden Knights.

25 – Chicago Blackhawks (no. 22 last week):

The Blackhawks had a special on-ice moment last week, as they watched goalie Marc-Andre Fleury win his 500th game. They lost a one-goal game in Toronto on Saturday and their game tonight is postponed because the Calgary Flames are in some Covid-19 trouble. The extra time off will do them some good.

26 – Philadelphia Flyers (no. 26 last week):

The Flyers made massive coaching changes early last week and it didn’t result in anything early on, but they’ve won back-to-back games under Mike Yeo. Flyers fans will be disappointed, but it’ll be tough for them to get back into the playoff picture. It feels like they’ve underachieved this year, but maybe they’re just not that good. We’ll find out the rest of the way.

27 – Seattle Kraken (no. 23 last week):

The Kraken have dropped three games in a row, including a 5-4 OT loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Our expectations for them pre-expansion draft may have been a little inflated because of what Vegas did a few years ago, but it’s clearly going to take time for them to become competitive.

28 – New Jersey Devils (no. 25 last week):

The Devils will go into this week with six losses in their last seven games. That’s bad. The good news is that the only team they’ve beaten during that awful stretch is the Flyers and they’ll play them in Philly on Tuesday. New Jersey spent money this off-season, but the results haven’t changed.

29 – New York Islanders (no. 32 last week):

Last week’s rankings clearly fired up the Isles, as they won two of their three games last week. They’ll be busy over the next seven days, as they’ll play four times between Tuesday and Monday. We’ll see if they can keep their season on the rails, but it’s going to take a mega turnaround for them to get back into the playoff picture.

30 – Buffalo Sabres (no. 27 last week):

Shame on me for being fooled by Buffalo’s start to the year. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t expect them to make the playoffs, but I thought this was the year they could show some real improvement. The Sabres still haven’t won a game in the month of December (0-4-1) and they’ve now dropped seven games in a row.

31 – Montreal Canadiens (no. 30 last week):

The biggest difference between the Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes this season is that the Habs thought they’d be good (spoiler: they’re not). In their defense, it’s incredible to see their injured list: Christian Dvorak, Tyler Toffoli, Jeff Petry, Sami Niku, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Joel Edmundson, Paul Byron, Carey Price and Shea Weber.

32 – Arizona Coyotes (no. 31 last week):

There’s really not much to add here. Since beating the Jets on Nov. 29, they’ve dropped five games in a row. The only real question now is whether or not they’ll get the first overall pick and the right to draft top prospect Shane Wright.