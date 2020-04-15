Power Rankings Countdown: Will Jacob deGrom succeed again despite No. 10 Mets' defensive problems?

Slotting Brandon Nimmo first and Amed Rosario eighth (or ninth) might not last long, given Nimmo’s propensity to run into things (and have pitches run into him). I’m starting to accept he’s a multi-talented player with a star-crossed career.

If Nimmo can’t play, Jake Marisnick gets run in center field. Just what the Mets badly need, a plus defender. Michael Conforto and Robinson Cano probably should be flip-flopped in the order, but they don’t ask for my lineup input. The Mets will be a better team in the future when Cano is gone, completely.

[Prep for MLB's return: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball League]

Pete Alonso can’t be expected for 53 homers again, but it’s a question of where the regression falls. If you like him for 40-plus, his ADP makes sense; under that, you probably pass. I’m in the latter group.

New York Mets projected lineup. (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Fresh off two Cy Young Awards, Jacob deGrom has proven he can succeed despite the Mets’ allergy to defense. Marcus Stroman and Rick Porcello would interest me more on a different team, given how much they pitch to contact. I gave the Mets a puncher’s chance at the division before the Noah Syndergaard injury; now, they go into the longshot bin.

[Yahoo Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Everything went wrong for Edwin Diaz last year, which is why a sympathetic drafting crowd is still here to chase (eighth closer off Yahoo boards). But the Mets have terrific depth after Diaz, should anything go wrong. Dellin Betances and Seth Lugo make sense in most formats simply for the quality of innings; any saves would be a bonus.

Likely Buy/Fade: J.D. Davis; Alonso (price only).

Follow Scott Pianowski on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast