Power Rankings Countdown: Vlad Guerrero Jr., legacy kids create buzz around No. 21 Toronto Blue Jays

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 21, here’s Scott Pianowski’s snapshot of the Toronto Blue Jays.

What a fun lineup, with the four legacy kids starting things off.

Cavan Biggio is probably the best value of the bunch, though I won’t steer you away from any of them. Just understand you have to draft Vladimir Guerrero Jr. like he’s already turned into a superstar. He was a mild disappointment last year.

Teoscar Hernandez has always had the raw speed to be a category juice guy, but he’s lacked the polish and nuance. He’s nonetheless a penny stock to consider in those late rounds.

Hyun-Jin Ryu has been underrated virtually his entire career, but I wish he signed anywhere but here. There aren’t any soft landings in the AL East. Everyone else on this staff is stream-only; you can’t constantly expose them to the top of the division.

A closer is an unjustified luxury for a non-contending club, which in theory would put Ken Giles on the trade market at some point. But who’s to say what the trade deadline will even look like this year? Perhaps Toronto could semi-contend in a short season. Giles from an efficiency standpoint is underrated; he’s converted 49-of-50 saves over the past two seasons.

Likely Buy/Fade: Biggio; Ryu (location, location, location).

