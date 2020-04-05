Power Rankings Countdown: Stick to the Coors plan, target the bats and avoid the arms on No. 20 Rockies

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 20, here’s Dalton Del Don’s snapshot of the Colorado Rockies.

Thanks to Coors Field, the Rockies will score and surrender a whole lot of runs, which makes them obvious fantasy targets for bats while avoiding their arms. Kyle Freeland is one season removed from finishing fourth in Cy Young voting and is now forgotten, while German Marquez was one of fantasy baseball’s biggest busts last year.

Over the last three seasons, Coors has increased batting average by 19% (next highest is 11%), run-scoring by 34% (next highest is 27%) and homers by 21% (Philly actually ranks higher here but Coors is #2), while also decreasing strikeouts by an MLB-high 11%, so it can’t be understated just how great of an impact this home park has.

Daniel Murphy is a strong rebound candidate after he played through a broken finger suffered during the second game of last season, as he finished in the top 4% of the league in expected batting average each of the previous three seasons. He’ll likely move to cleanup when David Dahl suffers his first injury, so Murphy is a strong value pick for those who wait on addressing first base.

Sam Hilliard is a worthy sleeper because of his home park, but with his K rate in the minors, a brutal BA could follow. Garrett Hampson isn’t exactly cheap at drafts for someone without a clear starting role, but his SB potential makes him worth it. It’s unfortunate for fantasy managers the team is choosing to go defense at catcher.

Brendan Rodgers still has an impressive minor league resume and looks like the team’s future second baseman once he’s back to health. He’ll be one of this year’s most attractive waiver wire grabs whenever he’s recalled.

German Marquez will bounce back some this season and remains worth drafting in deeper fantasy leagues, but he’s likely the only one of Colorado starters. I’d pass on projected closer Wade Davis and take Scott Oberg instead.

