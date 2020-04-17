Power Rankings Countdown: Power is the name of the game for No. 7 Minnesota Twins

The Twins are coming off a season in which they won 101 games and a division flag while absolutely destroying the all-time MLB home record (307). Minnesota somehow reached the 200-homer mark in only their 103rd game last year, then broke the record before the end of August. The Bomba Squad was terrifying. Five players hit 30 or more homers and eight hit 20-plus.

The team has added Josh Donaldson to that historic mix, a former MVP and on-base machine who launched 37 home runs for Atlanta last season. Even if the Twins don’t quite match their 2019 power total, it’s clear this team is going to rake again in 2020. The lineup is loaded with sluggers; this team’s projected 1-7 hitters combined for an absurd 233 home runs last season. For every regression candidate (like perhaps Mitch Garver), we can also point to players with career-year potential (like, say, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton). The Twins ranked dead-last in baseball in steals (28), so don’t expect any speed contributions outside whatever Buxton manages to deliver.

Minnesota Twins projected lineup (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Minnesota’s pitching staff may lack a first-tier ace, but it nonetheless contains three good-to-great fantasy options: Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, and the recently acquired Kenta Maeda. We should also note that pitching reinforcements are on the way, as Michael Pineda is scheduled to return from suspension in May and Rich Hill should be operational by season’s start, whenever it does.

All things considered, this is a team that appears to have a shot at a deep postseason run. It’s also a buffet of fantasy talent. Consider the Twins favorites to repeat as division title-winners.

