Power Rankings Countdown: No. 8 San Diego Padres have a surprising amount of fantasy value

San Diego is an intriguing team with upside and one of my favorite long-shot bets at 50/1 to win the World Series.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a superstar in the making (and worthy of a top-15 fantasy pick), but he needs to prove he can stay healthy.

[Prep for MLB's return: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball League]

Newcomer Tommy Pham brings durability concerns (he received stem cell and PRP treatments during the offseason after playing through a torn UCL last year), but the team has outfield depth with Wil Myers currently projected as the fourth option after trading for Trent Grisham this winter.

The sleeper to go after is Franchy Cordero, who’s sporting a new batting stance and possesses a “70” scouting grade on both power and speed. That’s nice potential for someone who’s completely free at draft tables.

San Diego Padres projected lineup (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Chris Paddack is terrific and calls Petco Park home, so he’s an easy top-10 fantasy SP on my board, while Dinelson Lamet has massive upside. His K-BB% (24.0) last year while returning from Tommy John surgery would’ve ranked top-10 among starters if he qualified (check out the names on that stat’s leaderboard), and he was reportedly working in the upper 90s this spring. Go draft him.

[Yahoo Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

MacKenzie Gore is a top-three prospect in baseball, while Garrett Richards is one of the league’s hardest-throwing starters and is a sleeper now another year removed from TJ surgery and in San Diego.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast