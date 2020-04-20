Power Rankings Countdown: No. 5 Nationals have pitching Big Three to match any in baseball

The discussion of Washington’s title defense starts on the mound, where they have a Big 3 to match anyone’s. Max Scherzer makes sense as an early second-round pick in Yahoo leagues, and Patrick Corbin’s tasty 55.5 goes down well. Strikeouts and ground balls, those are the keys to the kingdom.

I’ve been a Stephen Strasburg fader for most of his career; in several years, that paid a dividend, but he beat me last year. Now up to Yahoo ADP 26.9, I’ll respectfully pass.

While Strasburg was paid and retained, Anthony Rendon left for Orange County. Any lineup would feel a sting from that. Howie Kendrick might not be a starter in the traditional sense, but they’d like to find regular at-bats for him. He’s projected to have the second- or third-best wOBA on the roster.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner belong in the first round, and Victor Robles could enjoy a breakthrough year if he can take control of the leadoff spot. I can talk myself into Castro at the No. 5 slot, but then it’s three cases of hope-and-hack.

Sean Doolittle is the closer in name, but Daniel Hudson is another save-grabbing source. The smarter teams are willing to be open-minded at the end of games; whatever gets you through the ninth.

Likely Buy/Fade: Corbin; Strasburg.

