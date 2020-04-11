Power Rankings Countdown: No. 14 Boston Red Sox have to make up for loss of Mookie Betts, Chris Sale

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 14, here’s Scott Pianowski’s snapshot of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox are going to score plenty of runs, but the pitching staff is a wasteland and this is the wrong division for that. Forget the playoffs, Boston could easily finish third or fourth in the AL East.

Andrew Benintendi battled a laundry list of injuries in 2019, wrecking his season. Now, presumably healthy and parked at the top of what’s still a strong lineup, I like his profit potential, especially if you can land him outside the Top 100. Xander Bogaerts might have to move off shortstop eventually, but he’s a five-category stud on offense.

[Prep for MLB's return: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball League]

Alex Verdugo was probably going to be a fantasy trap in March, rehabbing at his own pace, but with a partial season in play, he can be a full-time starter. Kevin Pillar is another new addition; one of these guys will need to learn right field, the most challenging area in Fenway Park (Boston fans have been spoiled for many years, between Mookie Betts and Dwight Evans).

The Christian Vazquez breakout year is hard to take at face value. He never hit much in the minors; his Triple-A slash was a pedestrian .273/.338/.373. I generally like to bet on anyone in this park, but there’s pumpkin risk here.

Boston Red Sox projected lineup. (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

The rotation looks like a mess, with Chris Sale down for the year and David Price, mercifully, semi-liquidated to the Dodgers. Eduardo Rodriguez is a No. 3 in No. 1 clothing, and everyone else battling for a rotation spot would be a swingman at best on other contenders. Brandon Workman has the closer spot locked down, though last year’s walk problem is worrisome, and there’s no way he’ll have another one-homer season again. And this might be a .500 team at best.

Story continues

[Yahoo Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Likely Buy/Fade: Benintendi; Michael Chavis

Follow Scott Pianowski on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast