Power Rankings Countdown: No. 12 Oakland A's have a lot of fantasy talent to choose from

Oakland is unlikely to match last season’s 97-win pace, but this is an extremely talented roster that will be right in the playoff hunt. Marcus Semien finished fifth among all position players in WAR (7.6) last season, while Matt Chapman was 11th. Semien is perennially underrated at draft tables, but you’ll need to pay up for Ramon Laureano’s services this year. Matt Olson is a nice target at first base, while Khris Davis is a prime bounce-back candidate.

Stephen Piscotty is set to benefit from the delayed start, given ample time to heal up, and Oakland still hopes he emerges as a star. The team’s second base job remains wide open, with the winner unlikely to possess much fantasy value.

Oakland’s rotation is young with a bunch of upside, and Jesus Luzardo should be considered among the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award. He can be treated as a top-25 fantasy SP (along with Frankie Montas) with the whole league now dealing with the same “innings limit.” The late start to the season also really helps A.J. Puk, whose shoulder reportedly feels much better. It’s unclear if Puk can hold up, but his long-term upside is Cy Young winner.

Mike Fiers was the team’s Opening Day starter last season and finished the year with a 1.19 WHIP, but he’s not one of the team’s five best options to start right now (Chris Bassitt posted a 3.26 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and a 4.4 K:BB ratio after the All-Star break and is a fantasy sleeper who is nearly free in drafts).

