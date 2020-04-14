Power Rankings Countdown: No. 11 Chicago White Sox squad is exciting in both fantasy and reality

If you happen to be a White Sox fan who quietly suffered from 2015 to 2018 while the crosstown Cubs were enjoying October baseball, then get ready to talk some serious [expletive]. This year’s Sox roster is gonna be fun. It also has a chance to be pretty damn good, but the fun is guaranteed. Chicago offers the bat-flipping magic of Tim Anderson near the top of the lineup, followed by a collection of talented offseason additions — Edwin Encarnacion, Yasmani Grandal, Nomar Mazara — and then, presumably, a pair of the game’s buzziest rookies somewhere near the bottom of the order. Every inning of White Sox baseball this season has a chance to be a party.

Of all the new and used toys available to manager Rick Renteria this year, the most intriguing for fantasy purposes is Luis Robert, an every-tool prospect coming off a legendary minor league season. Let’s please never forget the time he cleared the bull in Durham with a bomb that simply disappeared into the night:

Someone please check on the moon, Luis Robert may have broke it!



⬆️SOUND UP⬆️ pic.twitter.com/Pn1jN3wiSg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 20, 2019

Robert was ridiculous all year. He slashed .328/.376/.624 across three minor league levels with 32 homers, 74 extra-base hits, and 36 steals. He’s a stellar defensive outfielder, too. A new six-year contract means we should see him soon as soon as we get a season. Middle-infield prospect Nick Madrigal won’t be far behind, as he cruised through Chicago’s farm system alongside Robert in 2019. Madrigal is a lock to hit for average and steal bases. He struck out just 16 times last season in 120 games, so he figures to be a tough out the moment he arrives.

Chicago White Sox projected lineup. (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

The White Sox starting rotation is great at the top (Lucas Giolito), but a bit mushy in the middle (Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lopez) and potentially bad at the end. But hard-throwing Dylan Cease has obvious upside, and Tommy John rehabbers Michael Kopech and Carlos Rodon will eventually return, too.

Again, this team should be a blast to watch in 2020. It’s a roster rich with fantasy assets.

