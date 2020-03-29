Power Rankings Countdown: No. 27 Tigers have a couple interesting arms for fantasy, but lack offensive upside

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 27, here’s Andy Behrens’ snapshot of the Detroit Tigers.

Avoid them. That’s our take on the Tigers. OK, maybe don’t avoid closer Joe Jimenez, or presumptive opening day starter Matthew Boyd. But, well ... c’mon.

This team’s lineup is a wasteland:

Detroit Tigers projected lineup (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Miguel Cabrera is an all-time great, but his 100-40-120-.330 seasons are history — not happening again. Casey Mize is a terrific pitching prospect, but certainly not draft-worthy in standard mixed formats. Cron and Schoop are respectable power sources who will definitely hurt your team batting average. Niko Goodrum is eligible everywhere, but not an ideal fantasy starter anywhere. The Tigers ranked last in baseball in run-scoring and team OBP last year and there’s no obvious reason for optimism entering 2020.

Seriously, if you just leave this team alone, it can’t hurt you.

