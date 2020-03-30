Power Rankings Countdown: At No. 26, it's Josh Bell and then a waiting game on the Pittsburgh Pirates

Editor’s note: We continue our countdown of how MLB’s 30 teams rank in terms of fantasy baseball assets. At No. 26, here’s Andy Behrens’ snapshot of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Josh Bell is the only player on Pittsburgh’s roster currently being drafted inside the overall top-100 — and with an ADP of 96.4, he’s just barely hanging on. He was scorching hot from March through May last season (.343 AVG), but often unplayable thereafter (.232). Still, he’s a power bat worth rostering.

When Bell is off the board, however, it’s a looooonnnng wait for the next Bucs player to be selected.

Pittsburgh Pirates Projected Lineup. (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has an ADP of 160.7 following his respectable rookie season (16 HR, .314 AVG) and presumptive closer Keone Kela falls to 181.6. Chris Archer has been a WHIP-killer in recent years, so he, like the rest of the Pirates’ rotation, is not a player to target in standard mixed leagues. Kevin Newman definitely has some appeal in deep leagues with MI slots to fill, as he offers double-digit speed potential along with dual position eligibility (2B/SS). Jarrod Dyson could swipe 25-30 bags while not helping in any other standard category.

Beyond those few names, the Bucs are strictly for the NL-only crowd.

