Power rankings: CBS Sports give two reasons for Bills’ stock jumping up

CBS Sports doesn’t agree that the Super Bowl window for the Buffalo Bills is closing.

In fact, the outlet sees it getting bigger… or at least one spot better in terms of their post-2023 NFL draft power rankings.

CBS Sports slotted the Bills in the third-overall position in their latest chart. Prior to the draft, Buffalo was one spot below that at fourth. In moving up, the Bills jumped over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of Buffalo sits the two teams that just faced off against one another in the Super Bowl: The Kansas City Chiefs are at No. 1, just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reason why the Bills shoot up was because of two distinct reasons. Naturally, the draft is one of them. The outlet praised Buffalo’s approach to building around quarterback Josh Allen. Along with that, Sean McDermott’s decision to take over defensive play-calling is viewed in a positive light as well.

The full breakdown on the Bills from CBS Sports can be found below:

Some have said the window is closing on this team, but I don’t buy it. They had a good, solid draft, which will help Josh Allen. The change to Sean McDermott calling the defense should make it more aggressive.

