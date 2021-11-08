Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in the Power Rankings over the last few weeks, but that script has been flipped as of today.

Is this the year that one of those two teams makes it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final again? It's too early to tell, but they're definitely fun to watch.

Also, how about the two Alberta teams?

the Flames and Oilers have both been really good, which should add even more spice to the Battle of Alberta.

Here are this week's rankings:

1 – Florida Panthers (no. 2 last week):

The Panthers have played 11 games and they still haven’t lost in regulation. Their only loss came in a shootout in Boston in October. Shockingly, Anthony Duclair is tied for the team lead in points (12) and he leads in goals (8).

2 – Carolina Hurricanes (no. 1 last week):

The Hurricanes dropped their first game of the season over the weekend and it came against the top team on this list, the Panthers. Carolina is still considered one of the elite squads in the Eastern Conference right now. We knew Andrei Svechnikov was good, but he’s taken his game to another level. He leads the team in goals (7) and points (14).

3 – Edmonton Oilers (no. 3 last week):

If you missed Connor McDavid’s goal against the Rangers last week, you need to go watch ASAP. The Oilers will ultimately be judged by what they do in the postseason, but they’re off to a 9-1-0 start and it’s impossible to ignore that. McDavid has 22 points in 10 games and he doesn’t even lead his team in scoring. That honor belongs to Leon Draisaitl, who is up to 23 points.

4 – Calgary Flames (no. 5 last week):

The Flames dropped back-to-back games in OT last week, but they smashed the Rangers, 6-0, over the weekend. Both Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau have 14 points through 11 games. Jacob Markstom is putting together an unbelievable season between the pipes. Calgary has the third- best goal-differential in the league behind Florida and Carolina at plus-18.

5 – Minnesota Wild (no. 18 last week):

Since losing to the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 28, the Wild haven’t lost a game. It took Kirill Karprizov a while, but he finally scored his first two goals of the year last week. The interesting thing about the Wild is that they get offensive contributions from all over their roster. We’ll see if they can keep this up.

6 – Columbus Blue Jackets (no. 12 last week):

Who expected the Jackets to be in this position after one month? They beat Colorado in back-to-back games last week and they’re now tied for the seventh best points percentage in the NHL. Head coach Brad Larsen has to be the early favorite for coach of the year, right?

7 – Toronto Maple Leafs (no. 23 last week);

The Leafs have made quite the jump up the rankings this week. Winning five games in a row will do that for your PR stock. Mitch Marner has one point in his first seven games of the season, but he now has 11 in his last five games.

8 – Philadelphia Flyers (no. 9 last week):

The Flyers didn’t lose a single game in regulation last week, which means they get to move up by one spot. They managed to shut out the Coyotes, they lost to OT in Pittsburgh and they beat the Caps in a tight game. The veterans are getting the job done, as Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier both lead the team in scoring, with 12 points.

9 – St. Louis Blues (no. 4 last week):

The Blues are taking a dip in the rankings because they lost to the Kings in a shootout and the Ducks. It’s nice to see Vladimir Tarasenko produce points after dealing with shoulder issues over the last couple of seasons. He has 11 points in nine contests. The Blues have the sixth best points percentage in the league.

10 – Anaheim Ducks (no. 27 last week);

Wait, what? The Ducks, who are in the middle of a rebuild, have gone on an impressive run. There’s no way they can keep this up, but we can’t ignore consecutive victories over the Habs, Devils, Coyotes and Blues (all at home). Kevin Shattenkirk has somehow found the fountain of youth in Anaheim.

11 – New York Rangers (no. 7 last week):

The Rangers didn’t have a good week in Western Canada, as they dropped games to the Canucks (OT), Oilers (OT) and the Flames. They’ll now return home to play three of their next four games at MSG. Last year’s Norris Trophy winner, Adam Fox, is rolling at a point-per-game right now (he’s up to 12 points in 12 games).

12 – Winnipeg Jets (no. 13 last week):

The jets lost to the Islanders on Saturday, but they had rattled off points in eight consecutive games before that defeat. They’ve had to play their last three games without Connor Hellebuyck (illness), too. Kyle Connor has been ridiculous through the first month, as he’s up to eight goals and eight helpers already.

13 – Tampa Bay Lightning (no. 15 last week):

The Bolts haven’t been dominant this season, but it appears as though they’re starting to round in to form. Since losing 5-1 to Buffalo on Oct. 25, Tampa Bay has won four of their last five games (they dropped an OT decision to the red-hot Leafs). They’ve been able to do all this without Nikita Kucherov.

14 – Washington Capitals (no. 6 last week):

The Caps have taken a dip in the rankings this week because they played three games and lost three games (0-2-1). Look, they’re going to be in the playoffs when it’s all said and done, so just appreciate Alex Ovechkin’s greatness for now. He’s 36 and he’s already found the back of the net 10 times in 11 games. I have no clue how he’s still able to perform at this level.

15 – Vegas Golden Knights (no. 19 last week):

Yes, Vegas lost to Detroit on Sunday, but they’ve been a lot better over the last little while. They were victorious in five of six outings before the loss to the Wings and they managed to do that without Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.

16 – Los Angeles Kings (no. 24 last week):

I expected the Kings to be a lot better this year, but they had a rough opening month. But they’re starting to get hot. The Kings, like the Ducks, have rattled off four wins in a row during a lengthy homestand. We’ll see how they do on the road in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Winnipeg this week.

17 – New York Islanders (no. 21 last week):

All the Islanders have to do on their 13-game road trip is keep their head above water while their new arena is being finished. So far, they’ve done just that. They have three road games to go before they finally get to return home. Brock Nelson, who scored four goals against the Canadiens this week, leads the team in scoring, with nine points in 10 games.

18 – Detroit Red Wings (no. 20 last week):

Detroit lost back-to-back road games to Montreal and Boston last week, but they found a way to beat Buffalo and Vegas over the weekend. Tyler Bertuzzi has had to miss games played in Canada because he’s no vaccinated, but he’s been so good when he’s on the ice. The Red Wings forward already has 15 points in just 10 outings.

19 – Nashville Predators (no. 14 last week):

The Preds got off to a rocky start, as they lost four of their first five games. But things are better now. They’ve picked up at least one point in six of their last eight games, which is a significant improvement from where they were early on. It’s nice to see Matt Duchene produce with regularity again. He’s up to five goals and five assists through 12 games this season.

20 – Boston Bruins (no. 16 last week):

The Bruins have just been okay to start the year. They’ve been up-and-down and haven’t really strung together consistent performances. It was nice to see Patrice Bergeron chip in with a four-goal game against the Red Wings though.

21 – Pittsburgh Penguins (no. 22 last week):

The Penguins picked up points in back-to-back games to close out the week, but they’ve dropped four of their last five outings. Here’s everything you need to know about Pittsburgh: Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen and Evan Rodrigues are tied for the team lead in points, with seven.

23 – Vancouver Canucks (no. 29 last week):

Don’t look now, but the Canucks have won two of their last three games. Top forward Elias Pettersson finally had a breakout night, as he picked up three points against Dallas on Sunday. The 22-year-old had just one assist in his previous four games. If Vancouver is going to turn it around, it’ll be because he takes his game to another level.

24 - Colorado Avalanche (no. 17 last week):

This is still a shocker for me. I thought the Avs would compete for top spot in the NHL this year and that simply hasn’t been the case. There’s still plenty of time for them to get this season back on track though. They lost back-to-back games to the Blue Jackets last week, but they’ll be off until Thursday.

25 –New Jersey Devils (no. 10 last week)

The Devils won three of their first four games to start the year, but they don’t look as good lately. They have just two wins in their last six outings and that includes a shootout victory in San Jose on Saturday. All that money they spent in free agency hasn’t paid off so far.

26 – Dallas Stars (no. 25 last week):

The Stars are going through a difficult stretch. They found a way to beat Calgary in OT on Thursday, but they’ve dropped five of six outings. Miro Heiskanen has been one of the few positives for Dallas, as he’s already hit double figures when it comes to points.

27 – Buffalo Sabres (no. 8 last week):

The Sabres were a great story in October, but it was only a matter of time before they came back down to earth. They’ve lost four games in a row, including one to Seattle who is just below them in the standings. Hopefully Sabres fans enjoyed what they saw in October.

28 – Seattle Kraken (no. 26 last week):

The Kraken are going through some difficulties in their first season which is normal (don’t let Vegas’ success fool you). The good news for Seattle is that they’ll get to enjoy some home cooking after they leave Vegas on Tuesday night.

29 – Ottawa Senators (no. 28 last week):

I didn’t think the Sens would get into the playoffs this year, but I thought they’d take a positive step. This rebuild is nowhere close to being over yet. Ottawa dropped all four of their games last week.

30 – Montreal Canadiens (no. 30 last week):

The Habs looked dominant in the first period of Saturday’s game against Vegas. They had a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission and they were out-shooting the Golden Knights 20-1. Unfortunately, they allowed their opponent to score the next five goals (two empty-netters). The good news is that Carey Price will be back around the team this week.

31 – Chicago Blackhawks (no. 31 last week):

The Blackhawks won two of their four games last week, as they beat Ottawa and Nashville (overtime). Chicago has been so bad, they decided to fire head coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday. This comes less than one year after he signed a two-year extension with the club.

32 – Arizona Coyotes (no. 32 last week):

The Coyotes finally won a game! They beat the Seattle Kraken in Arizona on Saturday night. They’ll win some games here and there, but this team simply isn’t good. Shayne Gostisbehere has been a pleasant fantasy surprise, as he’s picked up nine points through 12 games.