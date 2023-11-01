Power rankings: Buffalo Bills stop the slide heading into Week 9

The Buffalo Bills won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday to kick start Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Following every week, national media across the country rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance in the current season. These are combined into a “power ranking” where fans of one team can see how their team stacks up season compared to other teams.

We collected several power rankings polls from national media outlets for to see how well they rank the Bills.

Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings heading into Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season:

USA Today

Now it’s back to Cincinnati for a Sunday nighter, 10 months after S Damar Hamlin’s frightening cardiac event on a Monday night ultimately took the starch out of this squad at the end of the 2022 season. Hopefully Week 9 provides a nice forum to celebrate Hamlin’s medical saviors and offers some closure for a team that seems to need a lift.

NFL Wire

Last Week: 7. The Bills tried their hardest to let the Buccaneers win on Thursday night, but alas, they did just enough to not screw it up. They now gear up for a potential AFC Championship Game preview with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Pro Football Talk

They’re going to have their hands full in Cincinnati.

Pro Football Network

Week 8 Ranking: 10 The Bills won a one-score game against the Buccaneers, but the game was not as close as the final score. But at the same time, they literally almost lost it, too. Things can spiral quickly in the NFL, and the Bills almost fell apart late in this game. If Chris Godwin gets his head around a split second faster, we’re talking about one of the greatest collapses of our time.

The Athletic

(Last week: 10) Thursday: Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 Something scary (for them): The injuries Since Week 5, when linebacker Matt Milano was lost for the season with a knee injury, Buffalo is 25th in the league in defensive EPA per play (minus-.02). In Weeks 1-4, the Bills were fourth in the league in defensive EPA per play (.20). It’s not just Milano who’s gone either. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles) is also out for the year, and defensive tackle Daquan Jones (pectoral) probably is, too. Up next: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

NFL.com

After a closer-than-it-shoulda-been win over the Buccaneers, the proving-ground portion of the schedule kicks off, starting with Sunday Night Football in Cincinnati against the scorching-hot Bengals, who thumped the Bills in the playoffs this past January. It feels like a game that will come with a playoff-like atmosphere, as could some other big roadies down the stretch: at Philly in Week 12, at Kansas City in Week 14 and at Miami in Week 18. Josh Allen’s big outing against the Bucs — though it was accompanied by a few scary moments — helped steady Buffalo’s ship a bit, but there is plenty to clean up before this gauntlet. You’d like to see the Bills close the door better in fourth quarters. With the defense as shorthanded as it is, can they do it against even better teams?

CBS Sports

They got the offense back on track against the Bucs, but now they face a tough road prime-time game against the Bengals. That will be another proving game for this inconsistent group.

Yahoo! Sports

The Bills looked good against the Buccaneers, though the way they let up in the fourth quarter almost cost them a win. A Week 9 game at Cincinnati should let us know if the Bills can still be a Super Bowl contender this season.

ESPN

Team QBR: 77.1 (1st) It has been up and down for Josh Allen, and correspondingly, the Bills’ offense, but Allen is leading the league in completion percentage (71.7%), is fourth in passing yards (2,165) and third in touchdowns (17), and remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen has looked like an MVP candidate at times — specifically, in a three-game stretch from Weeks 2 to 4, when he completed 76.6% of his passes and had eight touchdowns to one interception. At other times, Allen has looked out of sync, notably from Weeks 5 to 7 (65.8% completion percentage, six passing touchdowns to three interceptions). Allen and the Bills are making an effort to reduce hits, and against the Buccaneers last Thursday, Allen rushed seven times for 41 yards and a touchdown in an improved offensive performance.

