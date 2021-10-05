Power rankings: Buffalo Bills finally reach some No. 1 spots

4. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Last Week: 6

Week 4 Result: Won vs. Houston 40-0

The Buffalo Bills are rather on a roll.

Since falling to the Steelers in Week 1, Buffalo has peeled off three straight blowout wins. In all three games, the Bills have scored at least 35 points. In two of the three games (including Sunday’s dismantling of the overmatched Texans), the Bills haven’t allowed a point.

Granted, Sunday’s win carries a partial asterisk in that it came against maybe the most talent-deficient team in the league (especially on offense). The Bills also weren’t good in the red zone—three touchdowns in seven trips.

But Buffalo piled up 450 total yards of offense, allowed 109, forced five Houston turnovers and logged three sacks in about as thorough a thrashing as you’ll see at the NFL level.

The Bills are rolling, but next week’s matchup will ratchet up the difficulty just a tad.

In Week 5, the Bills head to Arrowhead for a Sunday night rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game with the Chiefs.

At least one analyst expects them to win.

“With all due respect to the Cardinals, the Bills are the most dominant team in the NFL right now,” Gagnon said. “They’ve outscored the competition 118-21 the last three weeks, and Josh Allen hasn’t even hit his stride. They have a real good shot at beating the Chiefs.”