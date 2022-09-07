Power Rankings: Browns, Brissett shown little respect

The Cleveland Browns have raised expectations over the last few seasons with a playoff run in 2020 and a talented roster that has mostly stuck together. The 2022 season has a different feel but still the hope that expectations can still be to make the playoffs.

This year’s roster has a lot of turnover. Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper and J.C. Tretter are starters that are no longer around. Tretter’s replacement, Nick Harris, was lost for the season with a knee injury. Newcomer Ethan Pocic will have to handle the role now.

The most significant change is in the quarterback room where Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs have arrived. Watson will sit for 11 games putting Brissett in a position to lead the team for most of the season.

Based on quarterback concerns, Cleveland has been given little respect by media power rankings. Our Touchdown Wire site has them ranked 23rd in the league just behind the Denver Broncos and ahead of the New York Giants:

With the Browns experiencing availability issues at starting quarterback, this may be the highest the team finds itself for a while unless they can catch a winning streak.

Time will tell if Brissett is at least as good as an injured Mayfield was last year. If he is and the reliable running game and great defense (in the second half) of last year show up, Cleveland should put themselves closer to the middle of the league before Watson returns.

