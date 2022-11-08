Power rankings: Bills tumble after Week 9

(Last week: 1)

Trade recall: Wyatt Teller and seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson for fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson and sixth-round pick Tyler Bass (trade with Browns, August 2019)

The real question here is whether the Bills opt to wind the clock back to their 2017 draft-day trade with the Chiefs that landed Kansas City Patrick Mahomes. But Buffalo has spent too long chasing Mahomes to cast Josh Allen aside now, even after his uncharacteristically sloppy game in the loss to the Jets Sunday. Plus, that would mean getting rid of Tre’Davious White, who was selected with one of the picks returned by Kansas City and is expected to return next week for his season debut. Instead, they bring back a Pro Bowl-caliber guard in Teller.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday 1 p.m. ET