Power rankings: Bills tumble more spots after Week 10
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 10:
Touchdown Wire
6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Last week: No. 5
The Bills have hit a slump and now the rest of their division is catching up to them, and quarterback Josh Allen has been part of the team’s struggles. Buffalo has a chance to get back on track against the Browns in Week 11.
USA TODAY
3. Bills (2)
It’s not every week that you’ll get torched by a receiver of Jefferson’s caliber. But Buffalo’s secondary has to be a concern given the uncertainty that remains around injured CB Tre’Davious White and the ongoing injury issues at a safety position that had been the unit’s strength.
Pro Football Talk
9. Bills (6-3; No. 5)
Blowing a 17-point second-half lead at home is not what prohibitive Super Bowl favorites do.
NFL.com
5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Previous rank: No. 2
Another stomach-punch loss, this one made worse because of how avoidable it felt. The Bills blew a three-score lead in the second half by making the type of head-scratching, self-inflicted errors that have suddenly become commonplace. Josh Allen is the rightful focus of scrutiny after three more turnovers, which included the shocking goal-line fumble that produced Minnesota’s go-ahead touchdown in the final minute in regulation, followed by the end-zone interception in overtime that sent the fans in Orchard Park home in a daze. “Losing sucks. It sucks this way even more. Horrendous second half,” Allen said. “It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only. Making the right decisions, making the right throws. This one’s going to suck, watching it.”
CBS Sports
5. Bills (6-3)
They’ve lost two straight games and now have fallen into the third spot in their division. Josh Allen has to quit throwing picks.
The Athletic
5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
(Last week: 2)
How worried to be about the Bills after their loss in the wildest game of the season so far? Josh Allen leads the league with 13 turnovers, four of them in the red zone (which also leads the league). That’s sort of the whole story, even if so many Bills will be kicking themselves after a game in which one more play would have won it so many times.
The NFL season is a slog, and the Bills aren’t the first team to hit a midseason funk after looking like the best squad in the league early on. There’s plenty of reason to believe they can get to that level again. They still rank No. 1 in overall DVOA, split between the No. 5 offense and No. 1 defense.
The real problem now is the path ahead. Buffalo sits in third place in the AFC East, one game behind the Dolphins and anchored by an 0-2 record in the division that could come back to bite them tiebreaker-wise. Two weeks ago, it looked like the Bills would be the AFC team tasked with winning two home playoff games to make the Super Bowl. If they have to instead win three road games, well, that’s not ideal.
Up next: vs. Cleveland, Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Sporting News
5. Buffalo Bills 6-3 (2)
Josh Allen had a third consecutive shaky game while playing through his elbow injury, but the bigger concern is a defense that’s starting to break more against run and pass. The situational football has been sloppy, too, as the Bills continue to lose close games more often than not.
Yahoo! Sports
6. Buffalo Bills (6-3, LW: 2)
The strange part of Sunday’s loss was the way the defense let down. Buffalo hadn’t given up more than 21 points or 398 yards in a game all season. Against Minnesota, the Bills gave up 481 yards and 33 points and blew a 17-point lead. That’s probably a fluke but it’s troubling.
Sports Illustrated
Last week: loss vs. Minnesota, 33–30
Next week: vs. Cleveland
For a while, the Bills were the only good team in the NFL. We held them to an impossible standard, which made totally normal regular-season losses into significant narrative-forming issues. I think we can stop doing that. The world isn’t collapsing—just like we shouldn’t think the world is collapsing when the Eagles inevitably lose two of their final four games. We are not in the 1970s anymore. A team isn’t going undefeated.
ESPN
5. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Week 10 ranking: 3
Who was on the hot seat in preseason: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
Temperature of seat right now: Lukewarm
After recent events, there is a case to be made that Dorsey’s seat is hot, but that seems a bit strong. The Bills lead the league in yards per play (6.5) and third-down conversion percentage (52.4%), but they haven’t scored a second-half touchdown in three games (the last one was in the Week 6 win over Kansas City). Recent performances by Josh Allen have played a significant role in the shortcomings (two interceptions in three consecutive games for the first time in his career), but the offensive struggles certainly also fall on Dorsey, who has work to do to get things back on track.