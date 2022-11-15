Power rankings: Bills tumble more spots after Week 10

(Last week: 2)

How worried to be about the Bills after their loss in the wildest game of the season so far? Josh Allen leads the league with 13 turnovers, four of them in the red zone (which also leads the league). That’s sort of the whole story, even if so many Bills will be kicking themselves after a game in which one more play would have won it so many times.

The NFL season is a slog, and the Bills aren’t the first team to hit a midseason funk after looking like the best squad in the league early on. There’s plenty of reason to believe they can get to that level again. They still rank No. 1 in overall DVOA, split between the No. 5 offense and No. 1 defense.

The real problem now is the path ahead. Buffalo sits in third place in the AFC East, one game behind the Dolphins and anchored by an 0-2 record in the division that could come back to bite them tiebreaker-wise. Two weeks ago, it looked like the Bills would be the AFC team tasked with winning two home playoff games to make the Super Bowl. If they have to instead win three road games, well, that’s not ideal.

Up next: vs. Cleveland, Sunday 1 p.m. ET