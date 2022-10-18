Power rankings: Bills still in 1-2 race for top spots after Week 6

(Last week: 1)

It can be beautiful when a plan comes together, as it did for the Bills on Sunday in the most anticipated game of the regular season. With an eye on avenging the playoff loss to Kansas City last season and proving themselves as the league’s big boss, Buffalo won thanks in large part to the player they added for the express purpose of putting them over the top.

Von Miller finished with two sacks and four tackles and was instrumental in stopping each of the last three Chiefs drives, pressuring Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter to force a field goal that put Kansas City up 20-17, sacking him to end the next drive and then pressuring him before the game-sealing interception by Taron Johnson. The Bills rank No. 1 in both offensive and defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Everything now is about securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

If there is a move coming for the Bills as they look to push in their chips, one would think it will have something to do with improving their running game, whether that’s a running back or not. It’s not as if the Bills’ run game is holding back the offense, but they rank 28th in rushing DVOA and 30th in EPA (expected points added) per rush. If only to keep some of the pressure off Josh Allen until the playoffs, they could use some help.

Up next: Bye week