Power rankings: Bills still in 1-2 race for top spots after Week 6
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 6:
Touchdown Wire
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
(Last Week: No. 3)
The Bills made the statement they needed to make against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in a 24-20 win — they got as much revenge as they could for last year’s divisional-round heartbreaker, they established themselves as the Big Dogs in the AFC without question, and with the offseason addition of Von Miller, they proved that there’s no further issue with the pass rush. The offensive line and run game are minor issues, and you’d like them to be a bit healthier in the secondary, but if all that stuff works itself out, the Bills could very well be the Super Bowl winner every fan has dreamed of for generations.
USA TODAY
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills a (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
1. Bills (2)
You picking anyone to beat them on a neutral field? Sunday’s win at Arrowhead Stadium mapped a path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. QB Josh Allen is arguably the league MVP through six weeks, and there are already rumblings Buffalo could get better – Odell Beckham? Christian McCaffrey? Throw in a sense of accountability and brotherhood that led S Jordan Poyer – he wasn’t medically cleared to fly – to endure a 15-hour drive to and from Kansas City, where he played all 67 snaps, and it’s tough to not consider the Bills prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.
Pro Football Talk
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
2. Bills (5-1; No. 2)
This year, they really need their regular-season win in K.C. to result in a rematch in Buffalo.
NFL.com
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8) against the Kansas City Chiefs Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
The Chiefs believed sending extra rushers at Josh Allen could neutralize the Bills’ superstar quarterback. They learned a hard lesson. Allen hung in the pocket and delivered touchdown strikes to Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs when facing the blitz, huge plays that helped secure a 24-20 “revenge” win against the rival Chiefs at Arrowhead. While Allen was doing his MVP act on one side of the ball, Von Miller was again making Buffalo’s brass look like a genius collective by delivering a two-sack day and the QB pressure that led to Patrick Mahomes’ game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Bills gain a tiebreaker advantage that could have major ramifications come January.
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2. Bills (5-1-0)
Going to Kansas City and winning is big for down the road come playoff time. Von Miller made a big difference, which is why they paid him.
The Athletic
Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
(Last week: 1)
It can be beautiful when a plan comes together, as it did for the Bills on Sunday in the most anticipated game of the regular season. With an eye on avenging the playoff loss to Kansas City last season and proving themselves as the league’s big boss, Buffalo won thanks in large part to the player they added for the express purpose of putting them over the top.
Von Miller finished with two sacks and four tackles and was instrumental in stopping each of the last three Chiefs drives, pressuring Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter to force a field goal that put Kansas City up 20-17, sacking him to end the next drive and then pressuring him before the game-sealing interception by Taron Johnson. The Bills rank No. 1 in both offensive and defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Everything now is about securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
If there is a move coming for the Bills as they look to push in their chips, one would think it will have something to do with improving their running game, whether that’s a running back or not. It’s not as if the Bills’ run game is holding back the offense, but they rank 28th in rushing DVOA and 30th in EPA (expected points added) per rush. If only to keep some of the pressure off Josh Allen until the playoffs, they could use some help.
Up next: Bye week
Sporting News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2. Buffalo Bills 5-1 (2)
The Bills made their share of offensive mistakes with Josh Allen against a game Chiefs’ defense, but in the end, Von Miller’s pass rush and their active secondary made the difference against Patrick Mahomes. There’s no doubt they are heavy AFC championship favorites now.
Yahoo! Sports
Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, LW: 1)
The Bills have no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They won at Kansas City last season and somehow didn’t get the first or second seed. This time they have the win over the Chiefs (and the tiebreaker) and no other team in the conference has fewer than two losses. It is all set up for the Bills to get the all-important top seed.
Sports Illustrated
Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (5–1)
Last week: win at Kansas City, 24–20
Next week: BYE
A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on Monday night leaves no doubt as to which team in the NFL is best. At this point, Kansas City seems like the Bills’ only potential rival, though some kind of strange-weather game or an injury could always bring this team back to Earth a bit.
ESPN
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Week 6 ranking: 2
The highest of expectations were set for the Buffalo Bills, and they have shown why many thought this team could be the best in the league. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing at an MVP-type level, and pass-rusher Von Miller is performing as the team hoped with six sacks. I’m not sure many thought the Bills would keep winning despite missing key players. Buffalo has dealt with injuries to several starters, including safety Micah Hyde suffering a season-ending neck injury. The team is getting healthier, but backups have largely been up to the task, showing just how well-rounded of a roster GM Brandon Beane has built.