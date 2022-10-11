Power rankings: Bills still in 1-2 race for top spots after Week 5

(Last week: 2)

Trade idea: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

Would it be ideal for a team as loaded as the Bills to pay a premium for a player at a relatively fungible position after already using a second-round pick and two third-rounders on running backs in recent years? Of course not. But the Bills somehow rank 30th in rushing DVOA through five weeks, and McCaffrey could theoretically help in the slot, too, while absorbing some hits on behalf of Josh Allen.

Up next: at Kansas City, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET