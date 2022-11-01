Power rankings: Bills still in 1-2 race for top spots after Week 8
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 8:
Touchdown Wire
2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Last entry: No. 2
If not for the hiccup against the Dolphins in Week 3, the Bills would be one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL right now, and the fact is they are playing like it. Maybe it is nice to have the pressure of a perfect season out of the way so they can play flawlessly.
USA TODAY
2. Bills (1)
Let’s not take away too much from Buffalo, but the team got a little loose in Sunday night’s win against Green Bay – QB Josh Allen with one of his worst outings of 2022 – while S Jordan Poyer and LB Matt Milano were beaten up. On the plus side, Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White’s return is imminent.
Pro Football Talk
2. Bills (6-1; No. 2)
They get just a little too lackadaisical at times against lesser foes.
NFL.com
1. Buffalo Bills 6-1
Previous rank: No. 1
The Bills cruised past the Packers in prime time, and it was again Stefon Diggs leading the way on offense. The star wideout posted his third consecutive 100-yard game with a touchdown catch in a 27-17 win in Orchard Park. Buffalo is invincible when Diggs gets his: The Bills have won 11 straight when their No. 1 wideout crosses the receiving century mark. Diggs’ big day served as cover for an attack that struggled when the ball went in different directions on Sunday night: Josh Allen connected on just 7 of 17 attempts for a touchdown and two picks when not targeting Diggs.
CBS Sports
2. Bills (6-1)
They just keep on rolling in all areas of the game. It’s time the defense starts getting its due as much as the offense.
The Athletic
1. Buffalo Bills (6-1)
(Last week: 1)
Fact: By EPA (expected points added) per dropback, Josh Allen’s second-half performance against the Packers Sunday night, when he lobbed a pair of lazy-looking interceptions, was his second-worst in any half since the start of 2021. Only a first half against the Dolphins in Week 2 last year rated lower, and the Bills won that game 35-0.
Opinion: Listen, when you’re the best team in football, you have to find things to complain about. For Buffalo, if it’s not Allen’s second-half on Sunday night, it’s the injury to safety Jordan Poyer, which continues an injury-plagued season for the secondary. If they’re going to make a deadline-day move, that might be the spot.
Up next: at New York Jets, Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Sporting News
2. Buffalo Bills 6-1 (2)
The Bills keep on rolling with their aggressive, attacking passing offense with Josh Allen and their strong swarming zone defense. There are little cracks in their armor as an AFC powerhouse as they stay on track for a collision course with the Eagles.
Yahoo! Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (6-1, LW: 1)
The Bills keep marching on. One issue could be staying focused, and we saw a bit of that on Sunday night. The Bills were blowing out the Packers and then got a bit sloppy. Josh Allen threw a couple turnovers. They weren’t quite as sharp. And they still won by 10. The Bills just need to lock in and avoid the weird losses that ultimately cost them dearly last season.
ESPN
1. Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Week 8 ranking: 1
Reason for optimism: Playing like the best team in the league
Let’s not make this complicated. There are so many reasons to be optimistic about this team. The Bills are beating some of the league’s best teams from last season (5-0 against 2021 playoff teams). Josh Allen is putting up an MVP campaign with 2,452 combined passing and rushing net yards, the second most through seven games in NFL history (Peyton Manning, 2013). Von Miller has made the impact the team hoped for, and the defense leads the league in interceptions (11) despite losing safety Micah Hyde (neck) for the season and dealing with a variety of other injuries in the secondary. Finding the positives about this team isn’t difficult.