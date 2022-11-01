Power rankings: Bills still in 1-2 race for top spots after Week 8

(Last week: 1)

Fact: By EPA (expected points added) per dropback, Josh Allen’s second-half performance against the Packers Sunday night, when he lobbed a pair of lazy-looking interceptions, was his second-worst in any half since the start of 2021. Only a first half against the Dolphins in Week 2 last year rated lower, and the Bills won that game 35-0.

Opinion: Listen, when you’re the best team in football, you have to find things to complain about. For Buffalo, if it’s not Allen’s second-half on Sunday night, it’s the injury to safety Jordan Poyer, which continues an injury-plagued season for the secondary. If they’re going to make a deadline-day move, that might be the spot.

Up next: at New York Jets, Sunday 1 p.m. ET