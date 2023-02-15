Power rankings: Bills stick in most top-fives after Super Bowl LVII

Here’s a power rankings roundup from national media outlets for the Bills following the conclusion of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles:

Touchdown Wire

The Bills still have a highly effective quarterback in Josh Allen and he has reliable weapons. The defense also chokes out opposing offenses. Buffalo needs to continue making investments in the offseason and just find ways to get into the tournament.

USA TODAY (For The Win)

Buffalo’s latest quest for a Super Bowl ended because it asked Josh Allen — who threw with an injured elbow for most of the year — to do way too much. Whatever means Brandon Beane has of finding of more tools for his superstar outside of Stefon Diggs, he should use them. Otherwise, the Bills are asking for similar trouble as they try to finally climb the NFL’s mountain.

NFL.com

The Bills were once again turned away in the playoffs, this time in a humbling loss to the Bengals, and the upcoming offseason feels much different than last year’s, when the widely held belief was that Buffalo was “one player away” from the Lombardi. Part of the challenge is financial: The Bills will attempt to improve a roster without spending lavishly in free agency. “There’s not gonna be a Von Miller signing or somebody of that [magnitude],” general manager Brandon Beane admitted before the Super Bowl. “We’re gonna have to work to get under the cap so that we can operate next year.” The pressure is on Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to improve the roster in smart and potentially creative ways.

CBS Sports

They have to get better in a few areas, including pass rush, pass protection and they need another receiver. They can’t ask Josh Allen to do it all.

Sporting News

Josh Allen’s contract will start to take effect and they have some work to do again to rebuild the offensive line, backfield, defensive line and secondary with some holes popping up here and there. Allen still gives them a high floor but the cushion in the AFC East but might be gone.

Sports Illustrated

Points in poll: 224 Highest-place vote: 4 (1 vote) Lowest-place vote: 6 (1 vote) The Bills had a long and trying season that ultimately ended in the same round as last year. Josh Allen & Co. still haven’t quite gotten over that hump to get out of the AFC, but everyone knows how good they are.

ESPN

2022 record: 13-3 Offseason in three or fewer words: Mind the cap There’s some work to be done on the roster, and the Bills sit more than $18 million over the cap. The team has big free agent decisions to make with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, both of whom would not be easy to replace. QB Josh Allen and the offense also need help, especially at wide receiver and interior offensive line. General manager Brandon Beane said there won’t be a splash move like signing Von Miller last offseason, but the Bills will have to get creative in building the roster and avoid spreading too much cap down the road.

