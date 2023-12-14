Power rankings: Bills stay alive and are on the rise

Last Week: 10

Week 14 Result: Won at Kansas City 20-17

After losing three of four heading into the bye week to fall to .500 for the season, there wasn’t a team in the NFL that needed a win in Week 14 more than the Buffalo Bills. And as if that wasn’t enough pressure, the Bills had to go to Arrowhead to try to get that win against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Bills got that win—and in doing so, the team may well have saved its season.

While speaking to reporters after the game, cornerback Rasul Douglas said that while the Bills never lost their confidence, it was good to show on the field that confidence wasn’t misplaced.

“I think that’s what we needed to do,” Douglas said. “You know how it’s easy for you to say something like, ‘Oh, this is who I am, or this is what I am,’ but until you do it, it’s like, do you actually believe that that’s who you are? So, I think that’s something that we needed and I’m glad we got it and I feel like that will help us.”

The Bills are back above .500, but if the season ended today, they would not make the playoffs. And with the red-hot Dallas Cowboys headed to Western New York next week, Buffalo still has precious little margin for error.